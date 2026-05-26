Positive West Nile Virus case confirmed in Lancaster
May 26, 2026
Lancaster—Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS), has confirmed a positive case of West Nile Virus (WNV) within our community. This case was identified through routine mosquito surveillance and testing conducted by DCHHS.
While the presence of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes is not unusual during the warmer months, the city of Lancaster remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of our residents. We have promptly initiated an integrated mosquito management response, which includes increased surveillance, larviciding, and targeted ground spraying in the affected areas:
Positive Trap Locations:
2800 block of McCormick Dr- 75134
Public Health Advisory:
Residents are advised to follow the "Four Ds" of mosquito protection to reduce the risk of WNV:
1. DEET: Use insect repellent containing DEET.
2. DRESS: Wear long sleeves and pants, especially during dawn and dusk.
3. DRAIN: Empty standing water where mosquitoes breed.
4. DUSK & DAWN: Limit outdoor activities during these peak mosquito hours.
For more information on preventive measures and the city's mosquito control efforts, please visit: https://www.lancaster tx.com/851/Mosquito-Control or contact the City of Lancaster's Health Department at: (214) 819-2000.
Stay Informed:
The city of Lancaster will continue to provide updates as necessary. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official city communications and by visiting the DCHHS website for additional resources and information. DCHHS Mosquito Control Treatment map can be found at: https://dallas.leateamapps.com/PublicMap/
SOURCE City of Lancaster
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