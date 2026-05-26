Coppell schools earn AA+ bond rating
May 26, 2026
Coppell—Coppell ISD has once again earned AA+ bond rating from Fitch Ratings, reflecting the district’s continued focus on responsible financial management and long-term stability. The district also received an AA rating from S&P with a stable financial outlook.
The ratings also reflect the district’s strengthened financial position compared to the previous year through careful budgeting, planning and ongoing efforts to remain fiscally responsible while continuing to invest in students, staff and programs.
“We take seriously the responsibility of being good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Superintendent Dr. Leanne Shivers said. “These ratings show the work being done to plan carefully, manage resources responsibly and keep Coppell ISD financially strong both now and in the future.”
Bond ratings are used by financial institutions to evaluate an organization’s financial health and ability to meet its obligations. Maintaining strong ratings can help school districts secure lower interest rates for bonds, ultimately reducing costs for taxpayers.
Coppell ISD’s sound financial practices, stable tax base and proactive approach to long-term financial planning helped shape this positive outlook.
As the district continues planning for the future, Coppell ISD remains committed to balancing financial responsibility with providing high-quality opportunities for students.
SOURCE Coppell ISD
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