Calendar June 7-13
Cedar Hill
Ecology Walk
June 7, 8 a.m.
1206 W FM 1382
Have you ever asked yourself 'What is that plant and why does it grow there'? Wonder no more! Join our ecology expert for a walk around our Blackland Prairie Pocket Prairie and forested preserve to learn about the amazing interconnectedness of the world around us!
Author Talk with Michelle Stimpson
June 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Tl.
Join us for an evening with bestselling author Michelle Stimpson as she discusses her new novel You Can’t Hurry Second Chances, a heartwarming story about starting over, unexpected friendships, and finding joy in new beginnings.
Presented in partnership with The Dock Bookshop. Books will be available for purchase at event, with signing to follow the author talk.
Book Bites: Shortbread Fossils
June 9, 5:30 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library. 450 Pioneer Tl.
Tweens (8-12), come make shortbread fossil cookies with us and enjoy a book showcase all about paleontology!
Registration is required and opens on May 26th.
You Up Next - Music Talent Showcase
June 10, 6-7 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd.
You Up Next is a weekly jam session for musicians of all levels to connect, collaborate, and create live music in a supportive space.
20th Annual Big Machines Expo
June 11, 9-11 a.m.
Valley Ridge Park, 2850 Park Ridge Dr.
The 20th Annual Big Machines Expo is coming back to Valley Ridge Park this year! Explore the industrial machines, vehicles, and emergency equipment the City uses to maintain our community. The whole family will enjoy some outdoor fun with music, games, and giveaways at this community-favorite event!
Food Truck League at Signature Park
June 11, 5-8 p.m.
Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Tl.
Food Truck Thursday kicks off March 19 and rolls in every Thursday with rotating food trucks, fresh flavors, and fun vibes you won’t want to miss.
Presented by Food Truck League DFW in partnership with the City of Cedar Hill, this growing event is quickly becoming a favorite. Grab your friends, bring your appetite, and make it your new weekly tradition!
Ladies Hiking Meet-UP
June 11, 9 a.m.
1206 W FM 1382
This casual meet-up is open to women of all hiking experience levels. Come for the hike, the conversation, or simply the chance to spend time in nature.
Women Veterans Celebration
June 11, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Tl.
This special gathering is designed to connect, inspire, and recognize the incredible women who continue to lead and serve in our communities
Join us as we honor and celebrate the courage, service, and leadership of women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
Farmers Market
June 13, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
502 Cedar St.
Join us in Historic Downtown for our 6th season to enjoy locally grown and handcrafted products. Enjoy fresh produce, baked goods, canned products, apparel, lotions, art, and more! Our goal is to connect local growers, producers, and artisans with the community.
Summer Bird Tour
June 13, 9-11 a.m.
1570 FM-1382 W
Join a Ranger for a guided bird tour through the prairies and woods. Beginners are welcome- feel free to check out a loaner pair of binoculars for the event!
Invertebrate ID Walk
June 13, 9:30 a.m.
1206 W FM 1382
Have you ever asked yourself 'What's that bug'? Wonder no more! Join our invertebrate expert for a walk around our Blackland Prairie Pocket Prairie and Canyon Floor Trail to learn about the amazing invertebrates that live all around us!
This walk will help you gain the knowledge to identify some invertebrates and learn to appreciate what they contribute to our ecosystem!
Animal Encounter in the Nature Nook
June 13, 11 a.m.
1206 W FM 1382
Meet one of our Education Animal Ambassadors during this family-friendly, drop-in experience at Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
Learn curious facts, hear fun stories, and get an up-close look at these amazing ambassadors while asking questions and connecting with the wildlife that helps us tell the story of conservation.
Beginning Birding Workshop for Teens and Adults
June 13, 12 p.m.
1206 W FM 1382
Learn what birding is, how to use binoculars, ID guides, what to bring birding, and basic etiquette. Then test our skills with a short birding walk or indoor birding.
Coppell
Family Movie Monday
June 8, 3-5 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
Movies are subject to change without notice. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy watching Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009). PG. Runtime: 1h 34m
Teen Movie Monday
June 8, 3-5 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
Movie may change without notice. This program is limited to teens going into 6th - 12th grade. Enjoy watching Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016). PG. Runtime: 1h 32m
Coppell Writers Group
June 8, 6:30-8 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
Bring your notebook and pen and join our discussions on all things writing! We share tips and tricks from a wide variety of sources and offer optional writing prompts, timed exercises, and chances to share your writing in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere. No registration required. Facilitated by Amanda Kennedy and Rochelle Sangabriel. For adults 18 and older.
Teen Craft
June 9, 1-2 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
Show off your skills or try something new. All supplies provided by the library. This is a free event and does not require registration or tickets. This program is limited to teens entering 6th - 12th grade.
Craft-tastic
June 9, 3-4 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
Craft with us! Supplies provided by the library (while supplies last). Intended for children going into K - 5th grade. Younger siblings welcome to attend with adults.
Wild by Nature - Time Travelers
June 10, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Pkwy.
Take a trip back in time and learn about prehistoric creatures, including early humans! Explore interactive stations, activities, and games at the Biodiversity Education Center between 10 am – 12 pm. Plan to arrive with enough time to complete activities before the program ends. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Library Advisory Board Meeting
June 11, 7-8:30 p.m.
255 E Parkway Blvd.
Farmer’s Market
June 13, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
768 W Main St.
The Coppell Farmers Market provides an opportunity for farmers and makers to sell the food they grow and produce. Our mission is to increase the availability of clean, fresh food to the residents of Coppell and to provide a community gathering place.
Lecture Series: Wildlife Photography in DFW
June 13, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Pkwy.
Join us at the BEC for an exciting session with local wildlife photographer, Karin Saucedo! Discover her secrets, learn cool techniques, and get inspired to start your own urban wildlife photography adventure.
Splish Splash Storytime
June 12, 9-10:45 a.m.
The CORE, 234 Parkway Blvd.
The CORE and the Cozby Library are partnering again this summer to offer Splish Splash Storytime. Storytime is free and will take place in the outdoor pool. Those who wish to stay and swim can do so until 10:45 am. If you would like to stay and swim after 10:45 am, you will need to have a CORE membership, punch pass, or pay the regular day pass rate. Intended for parents/caregivers and children up to age 8.
Frontiers: The World's Number One Tribute to Journey
June 13, 8 p.m.
505 Travis St.
Travel back to the 80's when chart topping hits such as Open Arms, Separate Ways, Send Her My Love, Faithfully, Stone in Love, Don’t Stop Believing, Who’s Crying Now, Anyway You Want It, and many others ruled the airwaves with the world's number one tribute to Journey!
Second Saturday Family Storytime
June 13, 11-11:30 a.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
All ages are welcome at Second Saturday Family Storytime, which incorporates stories, songs, rhymes, and more into a fun and interactive experience for the whole family. Ticket required.
Space is limited, so plan to arrive early. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the front desk, 30 minutes before the start of the storytime.
DeSoto
Movie Day Mondays
June 8, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd. Suite C
Come watch movies at the library!
Mayor's Summer Reading Club: Touch-a-Truck
June 8, 2 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Join us every week for exciting family-friendly events full of fun, creativity, science, magic, and more!
Bring the whole family and make this summer one to remember at the library!
Veteran's Affairs Committee
June 8, 6-8 p.m.
Town Center,211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Lego at the Library
June 9, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Come play with Legos at the library!
Medicare Information Session
June 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
The more you know, the better Medicare decisions you can make... Topics include:
- How to qualify and apply to Medicare
- Prescription Drug Plan (PDP)
- Medicare Advantage versus Medicare Supplement
- No Cost Dental, Vision, Hearing, OTC, Transportation & Meals
- Medicare quick tips .. and more!
Sculpt-A-Story Wednesdays
June 9, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Do some sculpting while enjoying a story!
Computer Classes for Adults - Canva Flyers & Branding
June 10, 12– 1:30 p.m.
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Create branded flyers, logos, and polished layouts with a consistent style.
DeSoto Artist Lab Presents: Adult Creative Series
June 11, 6-8 p.m.
211 E Pleasant Run Rd.
Join Ms. Morgan Dunlap in Bluebonnet room 3. Bring the whole family together for a fun and interactive art experience, designed to spark creativity across generations.
Domestic Violence Advisory Commission
June 11, 8-9 a.m.
714 E. Beltline Rd.
DeSoto Development Corporation
June 11, 6-8 p.m.
211 E Pleasant Run Rd.
DeSoto Artist Lab Presents: Make-A-Book Workshop with DeSoto Artist Lab Artist Ms. Kelli Bagley
June 12, 2-4 p.m.
211 E Pleasant Run Rd.
Every story matters and Kelli Bagley is ready to help you tell yours.
Join DeSoto Artist Lab Residency Artist Kelli Bagley as she inspires residents to unlock their imagination, find their voice, and bring their stories to life through the power of writing, creativity, and self-expression. From idea to published page, Kelli’s workshops are designed to empower creators of all ages to dream big, write boldly, and create something meaningful.
Local Author Event - Rikki Renee
June 13, 12-2 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library Lobby, 211 E Pleasant Run Rd.
Come meet local author, Rikki Renee, author of Stellar Science Fair: Real Science Fair Projects, Step by Step.
Anime Club - Plus Ultra Manga Club
June 13, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
211 E Pleasant Run Rd.
Unleash your inner Otaku this summer! Dive into manga, anime, and Japanese culture - no passport needed. Come down to the DeSoto Public Library and explore a world of epic adventures, iconic characters, and creative fun.
Reading Tails: Heart of Texas Therapy Dogs
June 13, 2-3 p.m. Every 2nd Saturday
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E Pleasant Run Rd.
The Heart of Texas Therapy Dogs will be there for 15 minute sessions where kids can read aloud to trained therapy dogs. Reading to a dog is a encouraging, non-judgmental way for children to practice reading aloud. The library will also provide animatronic dogs for kids with dog fears or allergy restrictions.
Duncanville
Monday Matinee
June 8, 12-2 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Enjoy a fun afternoon of cinema entertainment, complete with popcorn! Come watch The Land Before Time.
Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Meeting
June 8, 6:30-9 p.m.
203 E Wheatland Rd.
Bernie the Bug Lady
June 9, 2-3 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Experience the creepy-crawly world of bugs like never before.
Bored? Games!
June 10, 2-4 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Unplug and enjoy playing some fun board games such as Jenga, Battleship, Sorry! and more.
Teen Advisory Guild
June 10, 5-6 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
We're looking for enthusiastic teens to help shape the future of the Duncanville Public Library! As a member of the Teen Advisory Guild, you'll:
- Share your ideas to improve library programs and spaces
- Help plan awesome events for teens like you
- Earn volunteer hours and build leadership skills
Thursday Threads
June 11, 3-5 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Want to grow your sewing skills? Learn to work with buttons, zippers, elastic, and more in these beginner-friendly project-based tutorials! Materials and machines will be provided.
Limit 3 per session, open to adults and teens aged 14 and up. Sign up in person or call the library.
An Olden Year Arts & Business Mixer
June 11, 6-8 p.m.
1050 N Duncanville Rd.
The Olden Year Musical Museum in Duncanville is a unique local museum featuring more than 500 still-working automatic musical instruments and vintage music machines, offering visitors a memorable step back into the history of sound and entertainment.
Friday Flicks
June 12, 2-4 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Enjoy a fun afternoon of cinema entertainment, complete with popcorn! Come watch TMNT Mutant Mayhem.
Jr. Grand Prix 2026
June 13, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
The raceway is open once more! Join the Duncanville Recreation Center staff for an exhilarating time on the track at our Jr. Grand Prix event this June!
Tea & Tomes
June 13, 2-3 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Enjoy discovering a good read with some tea on the side? Come to our new book club for adults.
Grand Prairie
Cyclin' with the Mayor
June 9, 6 p.m.
1002 Lone Star Pkwy.
Join Mayor Ron Jensen for a 5-mile bike ride.
Riders of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to join the casual ride.
Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting
June 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
City Hall, 300 W. Main St.
Juneteenth Volleyball Classic
June 11, 6-8 p.m.
Dalworth Recreation Center
2012 Spikes St.
Celebrate Juneteenth at this Dalworth Recreation Center event.
Juneteenth Block Party
June 12, 6-9:30 p.m.
EpicCentral, 2951 S State Highway 161
Music, entertainment, food and more!
Movies on the Beach
June 12, 7:30-10 p.m.
Lynn Creek Park
5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy.
Lights, Camera, Lynn Creek Park! Grab your family and relax as we show some fan-favorite movies at Lynn Creek Park. This is a perfect way to spend a summer evening! The movie is Kung Fu Panda.
Farmers Market
June 13, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Farmers Market. 120 W. Main St.
Don't miss the Farmers Market Saturdays April through December, featuring locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, honeys, pastries, desserts, pastas, spices, chips and salsas, tamales, candles, soaps and much more!
Juneteenth Parade and Cookout
June 13, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
300 West Main St.
The Juneteenth Parade will start downtown and end at Tyre Park, followed by a cookout.
Hutchins
Keep Hutchins Beautiful Meeting
June 9, 6 p.m.
400 N JJ Lemmon Rd.
Economic Development Corporation Meeting
June 11, 6:30 p.m.
400 N JJ Lemmon Rd.
Irving
U.S. Pet Pro Classic 2026
June 5-8
500 West Las Colinas Blvd.
We are America's Leading Independently-Owned, Education-Focused Styling Conference. Learn. Compete. Shop. Network.
The Animal Connection Experience at Fritz Park
June 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Animal Experience at Fritz Park
312 East Vilbig St.
Looking for family-friendly things to do in Irving this spring and summer? The Animal Connection Experience at Fritz Park Petting Farm offers one of the most popular outdoor kids activities in Irving, Texas, perfect for families searching for spring break activities, summer activities for kids, and weekend family fun in the Dallas–Fort Worth area.
Friends of the Irving Public Library Summer Book Sale
June 7, 1-4 p.m.
3000 Rock Island Rd.
Discover beach reads and more at the Friends of the Irving Public Library Summer Book Sale! The sale takes place at the Friends Warehouse at 3000 Rock Island Road. Memberships are available at the door.
Planning + Development Committee
June 11, 8:30 a.m.
825 W. Irving Blvd.
Transportation + Natural Resources Committee
June 11, 10 a.m.
825 W. Irving Blvd.
City Council Work Session
June 11, 1 p.m.
825 W. Irving Blvd.
The Oneness Experience
June 11, 7 p.m.
Irving Arts Center
3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. St. 300
Step into an extraordinary evening of connection, inspiration, transformation and music with internationally-acclaimed teacher, channeler, and musician Lee Harris. Drawing on his gifts and more than two decades of working with tens of thousands worldwide, Lee will share timely messages that speak directly to the challenges and opportunities of our changing world. Lee reads the energy of the room and channels teachings tailored to each specific audience, offering clarity, perspective and practical tips for your everyday life.
City Council Meeting
June 11, 7 p.m.
825 W. Irving Blvd.
Fire Truck Block Party
June 12, 10 a.m.
Lee Park Recreation Center, 3000 Pamela Dr.
The Fire Truck Block Party is rolling back into town, and it’s bringing all the fun with it. Climb aboard, spray the hose, and meet the heroes who keep our community safe it’s a hands-on day kids (and let’s be honest… adults too) won’t forget.
Community Block Party
June 12, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Lively Pointe Youth Center, 909 N. O'Connor Rd.
Get ready for a day packed with fun at the Community Block Party! Enjoy rides, live entertainment, food, a free backpack giveaway, and more. Bring the family and join the celebration at Lively Pointe Recreation Center.
Sip & Shop Summer Market
June 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Southern Petals & Pour, 116 S O Connor Rd.
Come out and enjoy a fun-filled summer day supporting amazing local small businesses at Southern Petals & Pour in Downtown Irving!
Kids' Summer Book Club
June 13, 11 a.m.
West Irving Library, 4444 W. Rochelle Rd.
This month, enjoy snacks while discussing a dark reflection of a classic fairy tale, "Fairest of All" by Serena Valentino.
Window to the Wild
June 13, 12 p.m.
South Irving Library, 601 Schulze Dr.
Admire the beauty and grace of exotic birds!
Ngemi Cia Dallas Festival
June 13, 12-10 p.m.
Levy Event Plaza, 501 E Las Colinas Blvd.
Celebrate music, culture, and community at the Ngemi Cia Dallas Festival, a vibrant cultural event coming to Levy Event Plaza in Las Colinas. Hosted by Culture Queens Global, this two-day festival will highlight African music, culture, and entertainment with performances from top Mugithi artists and leading Kenyan DJs.
Festivalgoers can enjoy live music, energetic DJ sets, and a lively atmosphere celebrating East African culture in the heart of Irving, Texas. The event brings together music lovers and cultural enthusiasts for a weekend of dancing, entertainment, and community celebration in the Las Colinas entertainment district.
A Tribute to Summer: Free Concert Series
June 13, 9 p.m.
The Plaza at Toyota Music Factory, 340 West Las Colinas Blvd.
Get ready for the soundtrack of summer. The Free Tribute to Summer Concert Series is bringing live music to the plaza at Toyota Music Factory every Saturday night in June, July, and August 2026.
From classic rock legends and country favorites to arena anthems and chart-topping hits, each weekend features high-energy tribute performances in an outdoor setting perfect for friends, families, and music fans of all ages. Shows begin at 9:00 PM on the plaza and admission is free. Bring your lawn chairs, grab dinner & drinks, and spend your summer Saturdays under the stars with nonstop live music on the Toyota Music Factory Plaza.
Lancaster
Tiny Tots Sensory Adventures
June 8, 9-9:45 a.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Children will discover different textures, colors, sounds, and movement activities that help support early development, motor skills, communication, and social interaction. Sensory play helps toddlers learn by exploring and experimenting with their environment in a safe and exciting way. Perfect for toddlers who love to move, explore, and play!
Next Gen Art Lab
June 8, 10-11 a.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Unleash your creativity at our art workshop designed just for teens in a space where imagination meets inspiration. Whether you love painting, drawing, or experimenting with new styles, this hands-on experience lets you explore your artistic voice in a relaxed, supportive environment. No matter your skill level, this workshop is all about self-expression, making new friends, and having fun while bringing your ideas to life.
Art & Creativity Lab
June 10, 5-6 p.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Art & Creativity Lab is a fun and hands-on program where kids can explore their imagination through painting, drawing, crafting, and creative projects. This class encourages children to express themselves while developing artistic skills, creativity, and confidence.
Participants will experiment with different art materials, colors, textures, and techniques while creating unique art pieces each week. Activities may include painting, mixed media projects, crafts, and collaborative art that help build fine motor skills and creative thinking.
BSW Juneteenth Festival: Hosted by Lancaster
June 13, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Lancaster, get ready to turn ALL the way up at the 2026 Juneteenth Festival with a lineup that’s bringing nonstop energy and culture to the stage. This is more than a concert… it’s a CELEBRATION of culture, community, and freedom. Live music. Good food. Amazing energy. ALL DAY LONG.
Block Builders Club
June 13, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Block Builders Club is a hands-on, weekly program where creativity meets construction! Participants explore the world of building through LEGO bricks and Minecraft-inspired block challenges, developing problem-solving skills, teamwork, and imagination along the way.
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