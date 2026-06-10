McDONALD'S BRINGS FIFA WORLD CUP 2026TM EXCITEMENT TO HALPERIN PARK
June 10, 2026
WATCH PARTIES IN DALLAS
FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: Fans Invited to Enjoy Interactive Experiences, Giveaways and
Photo Opportunities During FIFA World Cup Watch Parties
DALLAS, Texas — McDonald's is bringing the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM to Halperin Park
with interactive fan experiences during the FIFA World Cup Watch Parties on June 11 and June 12 in
downtown Dallas.
As fans gather to cheer on their favorite teams and celebrate the world's biggest sporting event,
McDonald's will host an immersive activation featuring a branded Photo Bus, street team engagement,
giveaways, food donations and a branded interactive soccer table designed to bring the community
together through the shared excitement of the game.
The McDonald's activation will take place during the free watch parties at Halperin Park:
Thursday, June 11 | 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Watch Party featuring Mexico vs. South Africa
Friday, June 12 | 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Watch Party featuring United States vs. Paraguay
As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, McDonald's is proud to support opportunities that
bring communities together and create memorable experiences for fans and families.
"With Dallas serving as one of the host cities for FIFA World Cup 2026, we're excited to join fans in
celebrating the passion, energy and community that make this tournament so special," said Anand
Kumar, Local McDonald’s Owner Operator. "From interactive activities and photo opportunities to
giveaways and fan engagement, we look forward to creating memorable moments for everyone attending
the watch parties at Halperin Park."
In addition to on-site activations, McDonald's branding will be featured on Halperin Park's Icon Towers
throughout the event, helping build excitement around key matches and welcoming fans attending the
watch parties.
Dallas is one of the host cities for FIFA World Cup 2026TM, and McDonald's is proud to support the
excitement surrounding the tournament through fan-focused experiences that celebrate community,
connection and the love of the game.
Source: McDonald's
FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: Fans Invited to Enjoy Interactive Experiences, Giveaways and
Photo Opportunities During FIFA World Cup Watch Parties
DALLAS, Texas — McDonald's is bringing the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM to Halperin Park
with interactive fan experiences during the FIFA World Cup Watch Parties on June 11 and June 12 in
downtown Dallas.
As fans gather to cheer on their favorite teams and celebrate the world's biggest sporting event,
McDonald's will host an immersive activation featuring a branded Photo Bus, street team engagement,
giveaways, food donations and a branded interactive soccer table designed to bring the community
together through the shared excitement of the game.
The McDonald's activation will take place during the free watch parties at Halperin Park:
Thursday, June 11 | 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Watch Party featuring Mexico vs. South Africa
Friday, June 12 | 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Watch Party featuring United States vs. Paraguay
As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, McDonald's is proud to support opportunities that
bring communities together and create memorable experiences for fans and families.
"With Dallas serving as one of the host cities for FIFA World Cup 2026, we're excited to join fans in
celebrating the passion, energy and community that make this tournament so special," said Anand
Kumar, Local McDonald’s Owner Operator. "From interactive activities and photo opportunities to
giveaways and fan engagement, we look forward to creating memorable moments for everyone attending
the watch parties at Halperin Park."
In addition to on-site activations, McDonald's branding will be featured on Halperin Park's Icon Towers
throughout the event, helping build excitement around key matches and welcoming fans attending the
watch parties.
Dallas is one of the host cities for FIFA World Cup 2026TM, and McDonald's is proud to support the
excitement surrounding the tournament through fan-focused experiences that celebrate community,
connection and the love of the game.
Source: McDonald's
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