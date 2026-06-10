Darlene Brown
June 10, 2026
Darlene Brown graduated from MacArthur High School in Irving and later earned her degree from the University of North Texas. She dedicated 30 years of her life to educating young children as a first-grade teacher at Thomas Haley Elementary School. Throughout her teaching career, she taught in the same classroom, touching the lives of countless students and families before her retirement.
She was actively involved in educational and community organizations and was an Honorary Life Member of both the Texas PTA and National PTA. Darlene was also a member of the Beta Beta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, the Irving Retired Teachers Association, and the Texas Retired Teachers Association.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Cecilia Brown.
She leaves behind her longtime companion, Arthur Fowler, along with numerous cousins and many cherished friends who will miss her kindness, dedication, and friendship.
In accordance with Darlene’s wishes, memorial donations may be made to the Thomas Haley Elementary Library, 3601 Cheyenne Street, Irving, Texas 75062, in lieu of flowers.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Irving, Texas. Family and friends are invited to visit from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel of Irving prior to the service.
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