International Soccer Takes Over Cedar Hill with Free USA vs. Türkiye Watch Party
June 10, 2026
CEDAR HILL, TX – As international soccer fever continues building across North Texas ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Cedar Hill is turning one of its signature public
spaces into an outdoor watch party destination for the USA vs. Türkiye match.
EVENT DETAILS
Thursday, June 25, 2026
5 to 10:30 p.m.
Signature Park: 450 Pioneer Trail Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The free event, hosted by Visit Cedar Hill, will take place from 5:00 to 10:30 p.m. and feature an
outdoor community viewing experience leading up to the USA vs. Türkiye match kickoff at 9:00
p.m. From 5 to 9 p.m., attendees can enjoy a live DJ set from Chasquis Records and food
trucks from the Food Truck League, along with free popcorn and giveaways throughout the
evening. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase through Mudhook from 6 to 9:30
p.m. before the match airs on the big screen.
The watch party reflects a larger trend happening across the DFW Metroplex as cities and
businesses lean into the growing momentum surrounding international soccer. With communities
throughout the region preparing to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, interest in
soccer-centered events and fan experiences have continued to rise.
“Soccer has a way of bringing people together, and we’re excited to turn that energy into a summer
night that draws visitors, supports local businesses, and showcases the spirit of Cedar Hill,” said
Michelle Ebanks, Destination Manager for Visit Cedar Hill.
The event is part of Visit Cedar Hill’s broader effort to activate public spaces through community
programming and destination experiences.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the evening.
For more details on this event and other upcoming happenings in Cedar Hill, explore
visitcedarhilltx.com.
spaces into an outdoor watch party destination for the USA vs. Türkiye match.
EVENT DETAILS
Thursday, June 25, 2026
5 to 10:30 p.m.
Signature Park: 450 Pioneer Trail Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The free event, hosted by Visit Cedar Hill, will take place from 5:00 to 10:30 p.m. and feature an
outdoor community viewing experience leading up to the USA vs. Türkiye match kickoff at 9:00
p.m. From 5 to 9 p.m., attendees can enjoy a live DJ set from Chasquis Records and food
trucks from the Food Truck League, along with free popcorn and giveaways throughout the
evening. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase through Mudhook from 6 to 9:30
p.m. before the match airs on the big screen.
The watch party reflects a larger trend happening across the DFW Metroplex as cities and
businesses lean into the growing momentum surrounding international soccer. With communities
throughout the region preparing to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, interest in
soccer-centered events and fan experiences have continued to rise.
“Soccer has a way of bringing people together, and we’re excited to turn that energy into a summer
night that draws visitors, supports local businesses, and showcases the spirit of Cedar Hill,” said
Michelle Ebanks, Destination Manager for Visit Cedar Hill.
The event is part of Visit Cedar Hill’s broader effort to activate public spaces through community
programming and destination experiences.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the evening.
For more details on this event and other upcoming happenings in Cedar Hill, explore
visitcedarhilltx.com.
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