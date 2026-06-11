New principal named for Denton Creek Elementary
June 11, 2026
Coppell—Coppell ISD has named Jorge Acevedo as the new principal of Denton Creek Elementary, effective for the 2026-27 school year.
Acevedo brings extensive educational leadership experience and a strong background in leading a bilingual campus. Known for his relationship-building approach, strategic planning and data-informed decision-making, he has successfully developed campus systems that support student achievement, strengthen instruction and foster positive school culture.
Acevedo joins Coppell ISD from Keller ISD, where he served as both a principal and an assistant principal. Prior to his administrative leadership roles, he was a classroom teacher and team lead in Arlington ISD.
"We are excited to welcome Jorge Acevedo to this leadership role," Superintendent Dr. Leanne Shivers said. "He is a dedicated educational leader with a proven track record of building strong campus systems that support student success, strengthen instruction and foster meaningful collaboration among staff. His experience successfully leading a bilingual campus, coupled with a commitment to cultivating a positive school culture, makes him an outstanding fit for the Denton Creek Elementary community."
Acevedo earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Education in curriculum and instruction from the University of Texas at Arlington and earned his Principal Certification from Lamar University.
"I am honored to join the Denton Creek community and serve alongside talented educators, students and families," Acevedo said. "I believe every child deserves to feel valued, challenged, and supported each day, and that same care and commitment extends to the adults who make our school so special.
“Throughout my career, I have focused on building systems that strengthen instruction, improve student engagement, promote positive behavior and foster collaboration among staff. I am passionate about creating a school environment where students, educators, and families feel a true sense of belonging and shared purpose.
“I look forward to partnering with families and the community to build on the school's successes and create opportunities for every student to thrive. As a bilingual educator, I am especially excited to connect with and support all members of our school community in both English and Spanish, ensuring all families feel welcomed, heard, and valued."
Acevedo will begin his new role this summer and will lead Denton Creek Elementary into the 2026-27 school year.
SOURCE Coppell ISD
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!