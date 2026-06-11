DART announces service changes for FIFA World Cup
June 11, 2026
Dallas—Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will implement service changes Monday, June 8, that include minor bus route schedule adjustments, Highland Park withdrawal changes, and temporary service enhancements during the FIFA World Cup 2026™.
“Our priority during the FIFA World Cup events here in North Texas is to ensure seamless service for residents and visitors alike. We have secured funding to temporarily increase rail service across the region with more frequency and more capacity,” said Trenise Winters, DART’s EVP and chief operations officer. “These enhanced services are being formalized to allow riders to easily plan trips via GoPass® and for our daily riders to plan ahead for more frequent trains.”
Temporary Service Enhancements for FIFA World Cup 2026™
From June 8 through July 19, DART Light Rail and Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will increase capacity and frequency across the system as follows:
-
Orange Line
- Extends to Parker Road (northern terminus) every day
-
Red, Line, Orange, and Blue Line
- 20-minute service all day, every day
-
TRE
-
Game Match Days – 30-minute service all day (except June 27, see below)
- Weekdays (non-game match days) – 30-minute service peak service, 60-minute off peak
-
Weekends & Holidays (non-game match days) – 60-minute service all day
-
June 27 – 60-minute service until 4:00 p.m. at which point service will run every 30 minutes.
-
The last day for enhanced services will be July 19, 2026. On July 20 service will restore to pre-June 8 schedules.
Permanent Service Changes
The service changes unrelated to FIFA World Cup 2026TM festivities are permanent and reflect both the May 2 withdrawal election in Highland Park and small schedule changes. The changes are as follows:
- Formalizing the end of DART services in Highland Park, effective May 14, 2026, including bus stops along Route 237 (Preston) in Highland Park, GoLink, and Paratransit.
- Route 212 reroute to east of La Prada
- Schedule adjustments to routes 16, 18, 30, 38, 202, 204, 224, 230 and 244.
Information on these permanent changes can be found at DART.org/servicechange.
SOURCE DART
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!