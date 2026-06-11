Teddy Bear Hospital offers fun, education
June 11, 2026
Photo provided by City of Glenn Heights
Glenn Heights—The 2nd annual Teddy Bear Hospital in Glenn Heights last month was a great success.
Hosted by Glenn Heights Fire Department and Ellis County Toys for Tots, not a bear went undiagnosed.
The free community health and safety event helps children learn about wellness while having fun. The Teddy Bear Hospital allowed children to bring their favorite stuffed animals for a "check-up," adopt their own teddy bear, or become caretakers for the evening while learning about health, nutrition, sports medicine, and safety.
Also on hand were the healthcare teams from Premise Medical Center, Crescent Regional Hospital, Baylor Scott & White Health, and Urgent Care Lancaster, who provided hands-on medical tool demonstrations, "Stop the Bleed" training, and giveaways.
Teddy Bear giveaways were also a hit with free bears available courtesy of Ellis County Toys for Tots.
SOURCE City of Glenn Heights
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