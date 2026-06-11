Coppell receives unity award
June 11, 2026
Coppell—The city of Coppell has been selected to receive the Organization Unity Award – Activism for it’s One Coppell community building initiative. The award is part of Project Unity’s 5th Annual “Together We” Unity Awards, which recognize organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to building and sustaining community through inclusive and diverse engagement. The Activism category specifically recognizes those who have actively created space for understanding and social awareness.
One Coppell is a comprehensive initiative that invites all 40,000+ Coppell residents and staff to participate in building a more connected, welcoming community through activities and events that focus on getting to know your neighbors, celebrating our unique stories and traditions, and having the conversations that help facilitate understanding. It directly supports Pillar 2 of the City of Coppell’s Vision 2040 Strategic Plan, by encouraging residents to connect with one another, promoting community cohesiveness, and celebrating Coppell’s cultural growth.
"Watching neighbors connect, across tables, across differences, across the moments that matter is the real reward of this work,” said Laci McKinney, senior organizational development partner with the city of Coppell. “The recognition from Project Unity is the bow that makes those moments even more meaningful. We are grateful for a partnership that has given One Coppell so much momentum."
The One Coppell initiative launched in August 2025 with one of Project Unity’s programs, Together We Dine™, which brings neighbors together around the table for structured, meaningful conversations. Since then, One Coppell has offered a variety of programming from classes to interactive presentations for teens and adults, which have received an enthusiastic response from the community. The connection between Coppell and Project Unity was championed by Mayor Wes Mays and city council member Don Carroll.
“We’re really excited about the partnership between One Coppell and Project Unity,” Mayor Mays said. “A connected community is a strong community and that’s exactly what we’re accomplishing with One Coppell.”
The Organization Unity Award – Activism will be presented at the 5th Annual “Together We” Unity Awards on Tuesday, June 16, at the Arts District Mansion in Dallas. The ceremony will conclude with a Together We Sing concert the following evening at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.
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