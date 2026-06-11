Three people killed in crash
June 11, 2026
Duncanville—The Duncanville Police Department is investigating a tragic motor vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three individuals on June 8 at approximately 8:45 p.m.
Duncanville Police officers were dispatched to a major accident at the intersection of W Wheatland Road and S Cedar Ridge Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered two vehicles involved in the collision: a white Chrysler 300 and a gray Toyota Corolla.
The Toyota Corolla was occupied by four individuals. Despite life-saving efforts by Duncanville paramedics, two adult females were pronounced deceased at the scene. Two male juveniles were transported to local hospitals, where one was later pronounced deceased. The second juvenile remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
The driver and sole occupant of the Chrysler 300 did not sustain any major injuries.
The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Based on evidence collected at the scene and statements from multiple witnesses, investigators have determined that the crash was likely the result of an illegal street racing incident involving two vehicles. Preliminary findings indicate the vehicles were racing westbound on W. Wheatland Road when one of them struck the Toyota Corolla.
As a result of the investigation, two adult males have been taken into custody in connection with the crash. Charges are pending and are expected to include multiple felony offenses. The identities of those arrested are being withheld pending the formal filing of charges.
The Duncanville Police Department's Traffic Unit and Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate this incident. Additional information will be released as it becomes available and when appropriate to do so.
The Duncanville Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident.
The Duncanville Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information relevant to this crash is encouraged to contact Officer Luna at 972-707-3854 or the Duncanville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-780-5037.
SOURCE Duncanville Police Department
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