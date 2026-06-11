Pet of the week
June 11, 2026
Kagome is a sweet 6-month-old kitten who's still learning her way around the shelter environment. She's understandably very shy at first, but once she gets to know you, she truly enjoys affection and gentle attention. Kagome was surrendered through no fault of her own due to her previous owners having allergies. If you are interested in adopting please reach out to Tri-City Animal Shelter at 972-223-6111 or at tricities@cedarhilltx.com
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