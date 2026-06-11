Driving championship and technician winners announced
June 11, 2026
Austin—The top professional truck drivers and diesel technicians in Texas were recognized this past weekend at the 2026 State Truck Driving Championship and Technician of the Year Contest held in Waco, TX.
Regional winners from Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio competed in the truck driving championships across nine vehicle classes. The first-place winner in each class will now advance to represent Texas at the American Trucking Associations' (ATA) National Truck Driving Championship in Pittsburgh, PA, in August.
The 2026 Technician of the Year Contest winner was also named after a two-day competition evaluating the written and technical skills of truck technicians from across the state. The 1st Place winner will go on to the ATA's Technology & Maintenance Council's National Technician Skills Competition in Pittsburgh, PA, in September.
“These championships recognize the exceptional expertise and dedication required to safely operate and maintain commercial trucks on our nation’s roads,” said John D. Esparza, president and CEO of TXTA. “We proudly celebrate these professionals whose work is essential to keeping our economy moving and communities connected every day.”
Truck Driving Championship Winners
State Grand Champion: Matthew “Logan” Montandon, FedEx
Flatbed: Juan Martinez, H-E-B
Step Van: Joshua Tamayo, FedEx
Sleeper Berth: Robert Svoboda, Walmart
Straight Truck: Matthew “Logan” Montandon, FedEx
Tank Truck: Aryn Pittaway, FedEx
Twin Trailer: Ronald “Ronnie” Ramon, H-E-B
5- Axle Van: Andres Garcia, FedEx Freight
4-Axle Van: Edward “Eddie” Camacho, H-E-B
3-Axle Van: David McNeeley, Old Dominion Freight Line
Technician of the Year Winners
1st Place: Wesley Salley, FedEx Freight
2nd Place: Chris Gerrald, Industrial Power Truck & Equipment
3rd Place: Evan Bailey, Cox Fleet
4th Place: Brandon McNeil, Old Dominion Freight Lines
5th Place: Micah Atkins, Industrial Power Truck & Equipment
The Technician of the Year Contest is presented by TXTA Fleet Maintenance Council (FMC) and proudly sponsored by Yokohama Tire Corp, Cummins - Meritor, and Pressure Systems International. The Truck Driving Championships were organized by the TXTA Safety Management Council as well as local Safety Councils and were sponsored by PrePass, Truck Parking Club, CMI Drug Testing and TCI Transportation.
SOURCE American Trucking Association
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