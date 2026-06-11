Driving championship and technician winners announced

June 11, 2026

Austin—The top professional truck drivers and diesel technicians in Texas were recognized this past weekend at the 2026 State Truck Driving Championship and Technician of the Year Contest held in Waco, TX. 

Regional winners from Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio competed in the truck driving championships across nine vehicle classes. The first-place winner in each class will now advance to represent Texas at the American Trucking Associations' (ATA) National Truck Driving Championship in Pittsburgh, PA, in August.  

The 2026 Technician of the Year Contest winner was also named after a two-day competition evaluating the written and technical skills of truck technicians from across the state. The 1st Place winner will go on to the ATA's Technology & Maintenance Council's National Technician Skills Competition in Pittsburgh, PA, in September.  

“These championships recognize the exceptional expertise and dedication required to safely operate and maintain commercial trucks on our nation’s roads,” said John D. Esparza, president and CEO of TXTA. “We proudly celebrate these professionals whose work is essential to keeping our economy moving and communities connected every day.”  

Truck Driving Championship Winners 

State Grand Champion: Matthew “Logan” Montandon, FedEx  

Flatbed: Juan Martinez, H-E-B 

Step Van: Joshua Tamayo, FedEx 

Sleeper Berth: Robert Svoboda, Walmart 

Straight Truck: Matthew “Logan” Montandon, FedEx 

Tank Truck: Aryn Pittaway, FedEx 

Twin Trailer: Ronald “Ronnie” Ramon, H-E-B 

5- Axle Van: Andres Garcia, FedEx Freight 

4-Axle Van: Edward “Eddie” Camacho, H-E-B 

3-Axle Van: David McNeeley, Old Dominion Freight Line 

Technician of the Year Winners 

1st Place: Wesley Salley, FedEx Freight  

2nd Place: Chris Gerrald, Industrial Power Truck & Equipment   

3rd Place: Evan Bailey, Cox Fleet   

4th Place: Brandon McNeil, Old Dominion Freight Lines  

5th Place: Micah Atkins, Industrial Power Truck & Equipment  

The Technician of the Year Contest is presented by TXTA Fleet Maintenance Council (FMC) and proudly sponsored by Yokohama Tire Corp, Cummins - Meritor, and Pressure Systems International. The Truck Driving Championships were organized by the TXTA Safety Management Council as well as local Safety Councils and were sponsored by PrePass, Truck Parking Club, CMI Drug Testing and TCI Transportation. 

SOURCE American Trucking Association