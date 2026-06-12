City of Coppell Offices and Facilities Closed for Juneteenth
June 12, 2026
COPPELL, TX— City of Coppell administrative offices, Municipal Court, Police Department Records office, Cozby Library and Community Commons, Coppell Senior and Community Center, the Biodiversity Education Center, Coppell Animal Services, Coppell Arts Center, and the Rolling Oaks Memorial Center administrative office will be closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.
The CORE will be operating regularly from 5 am – 8 pm, with the outdoor pool open from 1 – 8 pm. Wagon Wheel Tennis & Pickleball Center will also be open regular hours from 7 am – 10 pm.
Trash and recycling service will run as regularly scheduled.
For more information, please call 972-462-0022.
SOURCE City of Coppell
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