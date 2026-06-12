Community Calendar
June 12, 2026
US plays today at the World Cup! We have watch parties to check out and other fun things around Dallas County.
World Cup Watch Parties
EpicCentral World Cup 26™ Watch Parties
June 12, 8 p.m.
Following the Juneteenth Block Party, Grand Prairie is officially kicking off our Watch Party series with USA vs. Paraguay — and Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen will be on hand to welcome the crowd.
June 12-July 19
Grand Prairie is ready to welcome the world! Throughout the tournament, the Jambox at EpicCentral will host FIFA World Cup 26™ Watch Parties on the big outdoor screen.
Reservoir Soccer Watch Party Series
Reservoir at Toyota Music Factory , 330 West Las Colinas Blvd.
Catch every FIFA match at Reservoir during the ultimate soccer watch party experience at Toyota Music Factory. Located in the heart of Las Colinas, Reservoir will be showing all FIFA games live on big-screen TVs with food specials, craft cocktails, ice-cold beer, and an energetic game-day atmosphere perfect for soccer fans.
World Caip Watch Party at Fogo de Chão
June 13, 4:30 p.m.
June 19, 7p.m.
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse North Irving, 3080 Ranch Trail
Celebrate the World Cup the Fogo way at Fogo de Chão with an elevated watch party experience inspired by Brazil’s biggest moments on the pitch. Guests will enjoy handcrafted caipirinhas, premium fire-roasted cut tastings, and passed bar bites while cheering on Brazil during select match days. Signature cocktail offerings include Traditional, Strawberry Hibiscus, Mango Habanero, Passion Fruit, and the limited-time World Caip crafted with your choice of silver or gold cachaça, plus the refreshing Watermelon Copa Cooler mocktail.
Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE at BRÜ Sports Bar & Grill
June 16,
BRU Sports Bar and Grill Irving, 8350 N MacArthur Blvd. Ste. 120
Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE at BRÜ Sports Bar & Grill on our MASSIVE 250” LED SCREEN!
Arlington Matches
Netherlands vs. Japan
June 14, 3 p.m.
Dallas Stadium, 1 AT&T WayArlington, TX 76011
England vs. Croatia
June 16, 3 p.m.
Dallas Stadium, 1 AT&T WayArlington, TX 76011
Cedar Hill
Guided ID Tree Walk
June 14-15, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W FM 1382
Have you ever asked yourself 'What's that tree?' Wonder no more! Join our expert volunteer, Jake Calvit, on a guided walk through the preserve as he provides tips on tree identification and fascinating facts about the species. You'll be the hit of your next family outing!
Jurassic Park Terrarium
June 15, 6-8:30 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trl.
All materials are provided as you craft your miniature prehistoric world, plus enjoy a screening of the original 1993 Jurassic Park while you work.
VIRTUAL Author Talk with Zaila Avant-garde
June 16, 6 p.m.
VIRTUAL
Join us for an uplifting conversation with bestselling author and Scripps National Spelling Bee champ Zaila Avant-garde as we discuss her new picture book, Weird and Wonderful You, in which she encourages young readers to embrace what makes them different. We are the weird. The wonderfully weird, that is. When others blend in, we stand out. Register online.
You Up Next - Live Music Talent Showcase
June 17, 5-7 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd.
Musicians of all levels coming together for performances, jams, and connection!
Brett Roberts Dinosaur Adventure Show
June 18, 10:30 a.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trl.
Join Brett Roberts' Dinosaur Adventure on June 18 at 10:30 a.m. for a roaring good time filled with animatronic dinosaurs, magic, laughs, and surprises around every corner!
Perfect for children ages 2-10, this interactive experience will bring the world of dinosaurs to life right here at the library. Get ready to stomp, roar, and explore as we journey millions of years into the past!
Pokemon Party at the Library
June 18, 3-5:30 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trl.
Youth, tweens, and families... join us for a Pokemon Party! Bring your binders for trading, bring your favorite cards and decorate a top loader at the library. We will have games, Pokémon themed crafts and activities, and popcorn! No registration required.
Food Truck League at Signature Park
June 18, 5-8 p.m.
Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Trl.
Food Truck Thursday kicks off March 19 and rolls in every Thursday with rotating food trucks, fresh flavors, and fun vibes you won’t want to miss.
Presented by Food Truck League DFW in partnership with the City of Cedar Hill, this growing event is quickly becoming a favorite. Grab your friends, bring your appetite, and make it your new weekly tradition!
Friends of the Library Meeting
June 18, 7 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trl.
Coppell
Family Movie Monday
June 15, 3-5 p.m.
Cozby Library , 177 N Heartz Rd.
Come watch Night at the Museum (2006). PG. Runtime: 1h 48m.
Teen Movie Monday
June 15, 3-5 p.m.
Cozby Library , 177 N Heartz Rd.
Come watch Paddington (2014). PG. Runtime: 1h 35m.
Got Books Book Club
June 15, 6:30 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
We call this the "no pressure book club" because you can read whatever you want!
Attendees can share a recent read, an old favorite or anything in between. You'll leave with at least one suggestion of what to read next. This program is for adult 18 and older. No registration required.
Coppell Recreation Development Corporation Meeting
June 15, 6:30 p.m.
255 E Parkway Blvd.
Safety 60: Travel Safety
June 15, 7-8 p.m.
Life Safety Park, 820 S Coppell Rd.
Planning a trip? Join us for an informative town hall-style discussion to learn how to protect your home and stay safe while you’re away. Whether you’re heading out for a weekend or enjoying an extended getaway, this session will help you travel with greater peace of mind.
Teen: Competition Build
June 16, 1-2 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
Test out your STEM skills by joining this challenge. Bring a friend or make new ones! Prizes will be given out for both individual and team towers.
Competition details will be provided once the program begins. All supplies will be provided. This program is limited to teens entering 6th - 12th grade. Teen: Competition Build is not a come and go event. We will promptly start at 1 pm. Late arrivals will have less time to build and compete. Extra time will not be given to late arrivals.
Coppell Community Orchestra
June 16, 3-4 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
Join the Coppell Community Orchestra with an interactive storytime, learn about different instruments, and participate in an instrument petting zoo! Intended for children preschool to 5th grade. Younger siblings welcome to attend with adults.
STEAM - Watersheds & You
June 17, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Pkwy.
Come discover our local watershed and how hard it works to keep our water clean! Challenge yourself to help clean polluted water by building your own water filter. Class size is limited to 15 children, so arrive early to claim your spot.
Teen Cookie Decorating
June 17, 1-2 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
Create an edible masterpiece! Decorate cookies and meet new friends. Tickets are required. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the front desk, 30 minutes before the start of the event. Limited to teens entering 6th - 12th grade only. Please note we will promptly start at 1 pm. Late arrivals will not be able to complete this activity. All supplies provided by the Library.
Coloring Day: World Cup
June 17, 3-4 p.m.
Cozby Library , 177 N Heartz Rd.
Join us for an afternoon of soccer-themed coloring! Supplies provided by the library (while supplies last). Younger siblings welcome to attend with adults. All ages welcome.
Trails Master Plan Community Input Meeting
June 17, 6 p.m.
Coppell Senior & Community Center, 345 W Bethel Rd.
Join Coppell Community Experiences to share your input as the department updates the Trails Master Plan. This plan serves as our long-range strategy to guide how we create, improve, and maintain a connected trail network that meets the current and future needs of the community. The meeting will walk through the planning process, featuring facilitated discussions and activities focused on identifying priorities for trail connections, improvements, and overall user experience across Coppell. Plus, attendees will receive a FREE limited edition 75019 t-shirt! (Please note that t-shirts are only available to those who attend the community input meeting.)
Building Maintenance and Construction
June 18, 1-3 p.m.
Cozby Library , 177 N Heartz Rd.
Join us for this month's building maintenance and construction workshop presented by Steve Schubert, the Chief Building Official for the City of Coppell. The topic this month is electrical systems.
Planning and Zoning Commission
June 18, 6-9 p.m.
255 Parkway
Dallas Zoo's Wild Earth Discoveries
June 20, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Pkwy.
Join the Dallas Zoo at the BEC! Hear stories about the animals who call the zoo home, participate in activities, and learn more about how you can do more to support conservation in your community and around the world. Class size is limited to 15 children, so arrive early to claim your spot.
Drawing Nature Through the Seasons
June 20, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Pkwy.
Inspired by Aldo Leopold’s "A Sand County Almanac", this year-long art program invites participants to observe and capture the beauty of Coppell Nature Park through monthly sketching sessions. All materials provided and all skill levels welcome. Meet at Biodiversity Education Center main office.
DeSoto
Movie Day Mondays
June 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Watch a movie here at the library!
DeSoto Artist Lab Presents: Make-A-Book Workshop with DAL artist, Ms. Kelli Bagley
June 15, 2-4 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Join DeSoto Artist Lab Residency Artist Kelli Bagley as she inspires residents to unlock their imagination, find their voice, and bring their stories to life through the power of writing, creativity, and self-expression. From idea to published page, Kelli’s workshops are designed to empower creators of all ages to dream big, write boldly, and create something meaningful.
Mayor's Summer Reading Club: Science Heroes
June 15, 2 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Join us every week for exciting family-friendly events full of fun, creativity, science, magic, and more! Bring the whole family and make this summer one to remember at the library!
City Council Special Meeting
June 15,
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Teen Tuesdays: Summer Edition
June 16, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Create unique projects every week to be featured in an end of summer art show!
City Council Meeting
June 16, 6-9 p.m.
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Sculpt a Story
June 17, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Come have fun with sculpting!
The Connection Project: Teens Connecting Through Storytelling
June 18, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Teens, got stories in your head? Let’s bring them to life. Join The Connection Project and learn how to write, create, and share your own stories — plus earn service hours.
Creative Journaling
June 18, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Join us for imaginative journaling where scraps, textures, and unexpected materials come together to tell your story. Bring your own blank journal, and we'll provide the rest!
DeSoto Artist Lab Presents: Adult Creative Series
June 18, 6-8 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Join Ms. Morgan Dunlap in Bluebonnet room 3, on June 11 and 18, 2026 from 6:00pm-8:00pm for her Adult Creative Series. Bring the whole family together for a fun and interactive art experience, designed to spark creativity across generations.
Purse Bingo
June 19, 5:30-9 p.m.
201 Executive Way Ste. 120
Join us for an exciting night of Designer Purse Bingo featuring raffles, drinks, light snacks, and nonstop fun.
Join Our Anime PLUS ULTRA Manga Club
June 20, 12-2:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Unleash your inner Otaku this summer! Dive into manga, anime, and Japanese culture - no passport needed. Come down to the DeSoto Public Library and explore a world of epic adventures, iconic characters, and creative fun.
Duncanville
Monday Matinee
June 15, 12-2 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Enjoy a fun afternoon of cinema entertainment, complete with popcorn! We’re watching Zootopia 2.
Duncanville Forum: Downtown Conversations Presented by the Community Engagement Advisory Board
June 15, 6-7:30 p.m.
134 North Main St.
Save the date for the first-ever Duncanville Forum! Have questions about projects being discussed in Downtown Duncanville? The Community Engagement Advisory Board is hosting an informational forum where residents can hear directly from business owners and project representatives, learn more about their ideas, and ask questions.
Miss Sparkles Bubble Show
June 16, 2-3 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Enjoy a fun filled bubble show with Miss Sparkles.
Bored? Games!
June 17, 2-4 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Unplug and enjoy playing some fun board games such as Jenga, Battleship, Sorry! and more.
Pop In...
June 17, 5-7 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Pop in for some creative time! Paint with acrylics and contribute to the Community Art Project.
Thursday Threads
June 18, 3-5 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Want to grow your sewing skills? Learn to work with buttons, zippers, elastic, and more in these beginner-friendly project-based tutorials! Materials and machines will be provided. We will be making scrunchies! Limit 3 per session, open to adults and teens aged 14 and up. Sign up in person or call the library
Duncan Switch Street Market
June 20, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 100 James Collins Blvd.
The Duncan Switch Market is held nine months of the year on the 3rd Saturday of the month from March through November.
Named after the railroad switching tracks and train depot that helped found the city, the Duncan Market is held on the third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Armstrong Park in Downtown Duncanville.
Local businesses on Main Street will also have a variety of activities happening within walking distance of the market. Come on out and enjoy the market with us if you are within walking or biking distance. Get out and enjoy the weather.
Read to Dogs
June 20, 2-3 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Children practice their reading skills to trained therapy dogs.
Grand Prairie
Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals Meeting
June 15, 6-9 p.m.
City Hall, 300 W. Main St.
City Council Meeting
June 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
City Hall
300 W. Main St.
Silent Disco
June 19, 6:35 p.m.
1000 Lone Star Pkwy.
Save the date for Silent Disco powered by BeatZero in the Courtyard of Champions. Experience a one-of-a-kind night featuring live racing and a dance floor like no other.
With wireless headphones, you can switch between music channels and dance at your own pace while the excitement of the track unfolds around you.
Farmers Market
June 20, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
120 W. Main St.
Don't miss the Farmers Market Saturdays April through December, featuring locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, honeys, pastries, desserts, pastas, spices, chips and salsas, tamales, candles, soaps and much more!
Carter BloodCare Blood Drive
June 20, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
120 W. Main St.
We are excited to announce the kickoff of our Blood Drive series at the Grand Prairie Farmers Market! The Carter Bloodcare bus will be stationed onsite from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., ready to welcome donors. Why should you donate? Not only does it save lives, but it's also incredibly easy and impactful. As a token of appreciation, both Carter Bloodcare and the Grand Prairie Farmers Market are offering special incentives for donors.
Free Kids Fishing Event
June 20 & 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
3720 S HWY 161
The time has come for another round of fishing at your local Bass Pro Shops .
Bring the kids out to our catch and release pond. We’ll also have little giveaways and casting challenges for the kiddos.
Planning a Fall Garden
June 20, 10 a.m.
Public Works Training Center, 317 N. Belt Line Rd.
Learn fall gardening activities and tips, timing of the fall garden, and the importance of compost and mulch.
North Texas Guyanese Association ‘Pot Luck’ Picnic
June 20, 12-8:30 p.m.
Joe Pool Lake
Music, Games, Track races, bring & share a dish.
Hutchins
City Council Meeting
June 15, 6:30 p.m.
400 N JJ Lemmon Rd.
Nube Card Game
June 16, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Library, 300 N. Denton St.
Internet Usage Meeting
June 17, 6:30 p.m.
Atwell Library, 300 N. Denton St.
Father’s Day To Go Kit All Day
June 16, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Library, 300 N. Denton St.
Town Hall Meeting
June 18, 7 p.m.
400 N JJ Lemmon Rd.
Irving
The Animal Connection Experience at Fritz Park
June 14, 18-20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Fritz Park , 312 East Vilbig St.
Children can explore the fully interactive petting zoo, where they can safely pet, brush, and feed friendly farm animals. Additional animals including mini cows and alpacas can be visited and fed over the fence. Guests can also enjoy pony rides for children under 70 pounds, interactive activity areas with LEGO play zones, sandboxes, construction play, water tables, and wading pools, plus plenty of shaded picnic areas for families to relax.
Visitors can also stop by Lemur Land to watch playful ring-tailed lemurs climb, swing, and interact in their large shaded habitat. Families can observe baby chicks hatching in the brooder, creating a memorable experience for younger visitors.
The farm also features pig races, birthday party spaces, field trip opportunities, and Saturday family fun days with special activities such as craft projects, face painting, food trucks, and animal races. Guests can grab a bite at the Fritz Foodie Café, serving affordable fair-style favorites including hot dogs, nachos, lemonade, and weekend specialty items. A Mother’s Lounge provides a quiet, air-conditioned space for parents with rocking chairs, a changing table, and a toddler book nook.
Kids Day Market
June 14, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
5200 N. O’Connor Blvd.
A day full of fun, creativity & family vibes!
Bring the whole crew out for a kid-friendly market packed with excitement, treats, and hands-on fun!
Ngemi Cia Dallas Festival
June 14, 12-10 p.m.
Levy Event Plaza, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd.
Celebrate music, culture, and community at the Ngemi Cia Dallas Festival, a vibrant cultural event coming to Levy Event Plaza in Las Colinas. Hosted by Culture Queens Global, this two-day festival will highlight African music, culture, and entertainment with performances from top Mugithi artists and leading Kenyan DJs.
Festivalgoers can enjoy live music, energetic DJ sets, and a lively atmosphere celebrating East African culture in the heart of Irving, Texas. The event brings together music lovers and cultural enthusiasts for a weekend of dancing, entertainment, and community celebration in the Las Colinas entertainment district.
Second Sunday Guided Gallery Tour
June 14, 2 p.m.
Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. Ste. 300
FREE guided tours are offered the first Saturday of every month at 2PM. No reservation required.
Self-guided tours may be taken at any time. The galleries are open from noon to 5PM Tuesday through Saturday.
Juneteenth at Bear Creek
June 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Irving Archives and Museum, 3925 Jackson St.
We invite you to celebrate Juneteenth at the Jackie Townsell Bear Creek Heritage Center. These sites offer a glimpse at the people, places, and perseverance that shaped Bear Creek into the vibrant community it is today. Families will also enjoy free, kid-friendly crafts, coffee, and strolls through our native gardens.
Don't miss your chance to spend such an important day at one of Dallas County's oldest African American communities.
Juneteenth
June 19, 6 p.m.
Irving Heritage Park, 217 S. Main St.
Embrace the spirit of community by honoring the legacy of the past, celebrating the present and embracing the future of freedom. This free, family-friendly weekend will offer live music, local vendors and community groups, and so much more.
Fishing with Dad
June 20, 9-11 a.m.
9600 Valley Ranch Pkwy. W.
Bring your fishing poles and tackle to The Hollows Pond for a fun day of fishing with Dad, Mom, or any fishing buddy you'd like! We will have live bait available while supplies last. First, second, and third-place prizes will be awarded for the biggest catch!
This is a catch-and-release event. Please remember to bring your own fishing poles and supplies.
Tales & Tides
June 20, 12:30-1 p.m.
Cimarron Family Aquatic Center, 199 Red River Tl.
Make a splash at Tales & Tides with Coach Andrea!
Families are invited to enjoy story time paired with pool fun at North Lake Natatorium. A cozy, creative way to spend part of the weekend together.
A Tribute to Summer: Free Concert Series
June 20, 9 p.m.
The Plaza at Toyota Music Factory, 340 West Las Colinas Blvd.
Get ready for the soundtrack of summer. The Free Tribute to Summer Concert Series is bringing live music to the plaza at Toyota Music Factory every Saturday night in June, July, and August 2026.
From classic rock legends and country favorites to arena anthems and chart-topping hits, each weekend features high-energy tribute performances in an outdoor setting perfect for friends, families, and music fans of all ages. Shows begin at 9:00 PM on the plaza and admission is free. Bring your lawn chairs, grab dinner & drinks, and spend your summer Saturdays under the stars with nonstop live music on the Toyota Music Factory Plaza.
Lancaster
Tiny Tots Sensory Adventures
June 15, 9-9:45 a.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center , 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Children will discover different textures, colors, sounds, and movement activities that help support early development, motor skills, communication, and social interaction. Sensory play helps toddlers learn by exploring and experimenting with their environment in a safe and exciting way. Perfect for toddlers who love to move, explore, and play!
Next Gen Art Lab
June 15, 10-11 a.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center , 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Unleash your creativity at our art workshop designed just for teens in a space where imagination meets inspiration. Whether you love painting, drawing, or experimenting with new styles, this hands-on experience lets you explore your artistic voice in a relaxed, supportive environment. No matter your skill level, this workshop is all about self-expression, making new friends, and having fun while bringing your ideas to life.
Kids Jam ages 3-5
June 15, 2-2:45 p.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Kids Jam is an energetic and fun movement program that helps children stay active while learning rhythm, coordination, and healthy movement through music and dance. Participants will stomp, jump, stretch, and groove to upbeat music while building confidence, balance, and motor skills.
Each class encourages creativity and self-expression as kids follow simple dance moves, rhythm games, and movement activities designed to keep them engaged and active. The program also helps children improve listening skills, teamwork, and overall fitness in a fun and supportive environment.
Little Sprouts Garden Class
June 17, 2-2:45 p.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Little Sprouts Garden Club is a fun, hands-on program where children learn about plants, nature, and gardening while exploring the outdoors. Kids will dig in the soil, plant seeds, water plants, and discover how gardens grow while building a connection with nature.
Participants will learn basic gardening skills such as planting, caring for plants, understanding soil, and observing how plants grow and change over time. Activities may include planting flowers or vegetables, garden crafts, nature exploration, and learning about insects and pollinators.
This program encourages curiosity, teamwork, responsibility, and a love for the environment while helping children develop patience and confidence through caring for living things.
Art & Creativity Lab
June 17, 5-6 p.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Art & Creativity Lab is a fun and hands-on program where kids can explore their imagination through painting, drawing, crafting, and creative projects. This class encourages children to express themselves while developing artistic skills, creativity, and confidence.
Participants will experiment with different art materials, colors, textures, and techniques while creating unique art pieces each week. Activities may include painting, mixed media projects, crafts, and collaborative art that help build fine motor skills and creative thinking.
This program provides a supportive environment where kids can explore their creativity, try new ideas, and enjoy the process of making art while having fun with friends.
Peaceful Piggy Yoga Ages 3-5
June 18
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Join us for a wiggly, giggly yoga adventure where little piggies learn to handle big emotions and calm busy minds through animal-inspired poses, playful breathing, and mindful games. Guests should bring a yoga mat or beach towel and a refillable water bottle.
Teen Jam
June 18, 10-11 a.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Get moving and have fun in our high-energy teen dance fitness class! Build strength, boost confidence, and improve coordination while dancing to your favorite music in a supportive, judgment-free space. It’s more than just exercise. It’s a chance to express yourself, meet new friends, and leave every session feeling energized and empowered.
Mindful Me
June 18, 5-6 p.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Mindful Me is a simple mindfulness routine that helps children calm their bodies, focus their minds, and become more aware of their feelings. It combines gentle breathing exercises with easy stretches that are fun and safe for young kids.
Little Picasso Art Class
June 19, 9-9:45 a.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Little Picasso Art Class is a fun and creative program designed for young children to explore the world of art. Through painting, drawing, crafts, and hands-on art activities, kids will discover different colors, shapes, textures, and artistic techniques while expressing their imagination.
Each class encourages creativity, curiosity, and confidence as children experiment with art materials and create their own unique masterpieces. Activities help develop fine motor skills, creativity, and early problem-solving skills in a fun and supportive environment.
Block Builders Club
June 20, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Block Builders Club is a hands-on, weekly program where creativity meets construction! Participants explore the world of building through LEGO bricks and Minecraft-inspired block challenges, developing problem-solving skills, teamwork, and imagination along the way.
World Cup Watch Parties
EpicCentral World Cup 26™ Watch Parties
June 12, 8 p.m.
Following the Juneteenth Block Party, Grand Prairie is officially kicking off our Watch Party series with USA vs. Paraguay — and Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen will be on hand to welcome the crowd.
June 12-July 19
Grand Prairie is ready to welcome the world! Throughout the tournament, the Jambox at EpicCentral will host FIFA World Cup 26™ Watch Parties on the big outdoor screen.
Reservoir Soccer Watch Party Series
Reservoir at Toyota Music Factory , 330 West Las Colinas Blvd.
Catch every FIFA match at Reservoir during the ultimate soccer watch party experience at Toyota Music Factory. Located in the heart of Las Colinas, Reservoir will be showing all FIFA games live on big-screen TVs with food specials, craft cocktails, ice-cold beer, and an energetic game-day atmosphere perfect for soccer fans.
World Caip Watch Party at Fogo de Chão
June 13, 4:30 p.m.
June 19, 7p.m.
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse North Irving, 3080 Ranch Trail
Celebrate the World Cup the Fogo way at Fogo de Chão with an elevated watch party experience inspired by Brazil’s biggest moments on the pitch. Guests will enjoy handcrafted caipirinhas, premium fire-roasted cut tastings, and passed bar bites while cheering on Brazil during select match days. Signature cocktail offerings include Traditional, Strawberry Hibiscus, Mango Habanero, Passion Fruit, and the limited-time World Caip crafted with your choice of silver or gold cachaça, plus the refreshing Watermelon Copa Cooler mocktail.
Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE at BRÜ Sports Bar & Grill
June 16,
BRU Sports Bar and Grill Irving, 8350 N MacArthur Blvd. Ste. 120
Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE at BRÜ Sports Bar & Grill on our MASSIVE 250” LED SCREEN!
Arlington Matches
Netherlands vs. Japan
June 14, 3 p.m.
Dallas Stadium, 1 AT&T WayArlington, TX 76011
England vs. Croatia
June 16, 3 p.m.
Dallas Stadium, 1 AT&T WayArlington, TX 76011
Cedar Hill
Guided ID Tree Walk
June 14-15, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W FM 1382
Have you ever asked yourself 'What's that tree?' Wonder no more! Join our expert volunteer, Jake Calvit, on a guided walk through the preserve as he provides tips on tree identification and fascinating facts about the species. You'll be the hit of your next family outing!
Jurassic Park Terrarium
June 15, 6-8:30 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trl.
All materials are provided as you craft your miniature prehistoric world, plus enjoy a screening of the original 1993 Jurassic Park while you work.
VIRTUAL Author Talk with Zaila Avant-garde
June 16, 6 p.m.
VIRTUAL
Join us for an uplifting conversation with bestselling author and Scripps National Spelling Bee champ Zaila Avant-garde as we discuss her new picture book, Weird and Wonderful You, in which she encourages young readers to embrace what makes them different. We are the weird. The wonderfully weird, that is. When others blend in, we stand out. Register online.
You Up Next - Live Music Talent Showcase
June 17, 5-7 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd.
Musicians of all levels coming together for performances, jams, and connection!
Brett Roberts Dinosaur Adventure Show
June 18, 10:30 a.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trl.
Join Brett Roberts' Dinosaur Adventure on June 18 at 10:30 a.m. for a roaring good time filled with animatronic dinosaurs, magic, laughs, and surprises around every corner!
Perfect for children ages 2-10, this interactive experience will bring the world of dinosaurs to life right here at the library. Get ready to stomp, roar, and explore as we journey millions of years into the past!
Pokemon Party at the Library
June 18, 3-5:30 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trl.
Youth, tweens, and families... join us for a Pokemon Party! Bring your binders for trading, bring your favorite cards and decorate a top loader at the library. We will have games, Pokémon themed crafts and activities, and popcorn! No registration required.
Food Truck League at Signature Park
June 18, 5-8 p.m.
Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Trl.
Food Truck Thursday kicks off March 19 and rolls in every Thursday with rotating food trucks, fresh flavors, and fun vibes you won’t want to miss.
Presented by Food Truck League DFW in partnership with the City of Cedar Hill, this growing event is quickly becoming a favorite. Grab your friends, bring your appetite, and make it your new weekly tradition!
Friends of the Library Meeting
June 18, 7 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trl.
Coppell
Family Movie Monday
June 15, 3-5 p.m.
Cozby Library , 177 N Heartz Rd.
Come watch Night at the Museum (2006). PG. Runtime: 1h 48m.
Teen Movie Monday
June 15, 3-5 p.m.
Cozby Library , 177 N Heartz Rd.
Come watch Paddington (2014). PG. Runtime: 1h 35m.
Got Books Book Club
June 15, 6:30 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
We call this the "no pressure book club" because you can read whatever you want!
Attendees can share a recent read, an old favorite or anything in between. You'll leave with at least one suggestion of what to read next. This program is for adult 18 and older. No registration required.
Coppell Recreation Development Corporation Meeting
June 15, 6:30 p.m.
255 E Parkway Blvd.
Safety 60: Travel Safety
June 15, 7-8 p.m.
Life Safety Park, 820 S Coppell Rd.
Planning a trip? Join us for an informative town hall-style discussion to learn how to protect your home and stay safe while you’re away. Whether you’re heading out for a weekend or enjoying an extended getaway, this session will help you travel with greater peace of mind.
Teen: Competition Build
June 16, 1-2 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
Test out your STEM skills by joining this challenge. Bring a friend or make new ones! Prizes will be given out for both individual and team towers.
Competition details will be provided once the program begins. All supplies will be provided. This program is limited to teens entering 6th - 12th grade. Teen: Competition Build is not a come and go event. We will promptly start at 1 pm. Late arrivals will have less time to build and compete. Extra time will not be given to late arrivals.
Coppell Community Orchestra
June 16, 3-4 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
Join the Coppell Community Orchestra with an interactive storytime, learn about different instruments, and participate in an instrument petting zoo! Intended for children preschool to 5th grade. Younger siblings welcome to attend with adults.
STEAM - Watersheds & You
June 17, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Pkwy.
Come discover our local watershed and how hard it works to keep our water clean! Challenge yourself to help clean polluted water by building your own water filter. Class size is limited to 15 children, so arrive early to claim your spot.
Teen Cookie Decorating
June 17, 1-2 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
Create an edible masterpiece! Decorate cookies and meet new friends. Tickets are required. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the front desk, 30 minutes before the start of the event. Limited to teens entering 6th - 12th grade only. Please note we will promptly start at 1 pm. Late arrivals will not be able to complete this activity. All supplies provided by the Library.
Coloring Day: World Cup
June 17, 3-4 p.m.
Cozby Library , 177 N Heartz Rd.
Join us for an afternoon of soccer-themed coloring! Supplies provided by the library (while supplies last). Younger siblings welcome to attend with adults. All ages welcome.
Trails Master Plan Community Input Meeting
June 17, 6 p.m.
Coppell Senior & Community Center, 345 W Bethel Rd.
Join Coppell Community Experiences to share your input as the department updates the Trails Master Plan. This plan serves as our long-range strategy to guide how we create, improve, and maintain a connected trail network that meets the current and future needs of the community. The meeting will walk through the planning process, featuring facilitated discussions and activities focused on identifying priorities for trail connections, improvements, and overall user experience across Coppell. Plus, attendees will receive a FREE limited edition 75019 t-shirt! (Please note that t-shirts are only available to those who attend the community input meeting.)
Building Maintenance and Construction
June 18, 1-3 p.m.
Cozby Library , 177 N Heartz Rd.
Join us for this month's building maintenance and construction workshop presented by Steve Schubert, the Chief Building Official for the City of Coppell. The topic this month is electrical systems.
Planning and Zoning Commission
June 18, 6-9 p.m.
255 Parkway
Dallas Zoo's Wild Earth Discoveries
June 20, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Pkwy.
Join the Dallas Zoo at the BEC! Hear stories about the animals who call the zoo home, participate in activities, and learn more about how you can do more to support conservation in your community and around the world. Class size is limited to 15 children, so arrive early to claim your spot.
Drawing Nature Through the Seasons
June 20, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Pkwy.
Inspired by Aldo Leopold’s "A Sand County Almanac", this year-long art program invites participants to observe and capture the beauty of Coppell Nature Park through monthly sketching sessions. All materials provided and all skill levels welcome. Meet at Biodiversity Education Center main office.
DeSoto
Movie Day Mondays
June 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Watch a movie here at the library!
DeSoto Artist Lab Presents: Make-A-Book Workshop with DAL artist, Ms. Kelli Bagley
June 15, 2-4 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Join DeSoto Artist Lab Residency Artist Kelli Bagley as she inspires residents to unlock their imagination, find their voice, and bring their stories to life through the power of writing, creativity, and self-expression. From idea to published page, Kelli’s workshops are designed to empower creators of all ages to dream big, write boldly, and create something meaningful.
Mayor's Summer Reading Club: Science Heroes
June 15, 2 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Join us every week for exciting family-friendly events full of fun, creativity, science, magic, and more! Bring the whole family and make this summer one to remember at the library!
City Council Special Meeting
June 15,
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Teen Tuesdays: Summer Edition
June 16, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Create unique projects every week to be featured in an end of summer art show!
City Council Meeting
June 16, 6-9 p.m.
211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Sculpt a Story
June 17, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Come have fun with sculpting!
The Connection Project: Teens Connecting Through Storytelling
June 18, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Teens, got stories in your head? Let’s bring them to life. Join The Connection Project and learn how to write, create, and share your own stories — plus earn service hours.
Creative Journaling
June 18, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Join us for imaginative journaling where scraps, textures, and unexpected materials come together to tell your story. Bring your own blank journal, and we'll provide the rest!
DeSoto Artist Lab Presents: Adult Creative Series
June 18, 6-8 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Join Ms. Morgan Dunlap in Bluebonnet room 3, on June 11 and 18, 2026 from 6:00pm-8:00pm for her Adult Creative Series. Bring the whole family together for a fun and interactive art experience, designed to spark creativity across generations.
Purse Bingo
June 19, 5:30-9 p.m.
201 Executive Way Ste. 120
Join us for an exciting night of Designer Purse Bingo featuring raffles, drinks, light snacks, and nonstop fun.
Join Our Anime PLUS ULTRA Manga Club
June 20, 12-2:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Unleash your inner Otaku this summer! Dive into manga, anime, and Japanese culture - no passport needed. Come down to the DeSoto Public Library and explore a world of epic adventures, iconic characters, and creative fun.
Duncanville
Monday Matinee
June 15, 12-2 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Enjoy a fun afternoon of cinema entertainment, complete with popcorn! We’re watching Zootopia 2.
Duncanville Forum: Downtown Conversations Presented by the Community Engagement Advisory Board
June 15, 6-7:30 p.m.
134 North Main St.
Save the date for the first-ever Duncanville Forum! Have questions about projects being discussed in Downtown Duncanville? The Community Engagement Advisory Board is hosting an informational forum where residents can hear directly from business owners and project representatives, learn more about their ideas, and ask questions.
Miss Sparkles Bubble Show
June 16, 2-3 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Enjoy a fun filled bubble show with Miss Sparkles.
Bored? Games!
June 17, 2-4 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Unplug and enjoy playing some fun board games such as Jenga, Battleship, Sorry! and more.
Pop In...
June 17, 5-7 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Pop in for some creative time! Paint with acrylics and contribute to the Community Art Project.
Thursday Threads
June 18, 3-5 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Want to grow your sewing skills? Learn to work with buttons, zippers, elastic, and more in these beginner-friendly project-based tutorials! Materials and machines will be provided. We will be making scrunchies! Limit 3 per session, open to adults and teens aged 14 and up. Sign up in person or call the library
Duncan Switch Street Market
June 20, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 100 James Collins Blvd.
The Duncan Switch Market is held nine months of the year on the 3rd Saturday of the month from March through November.
Named after the railroad switching tracks and train depot that helped found the city, the Duncan Market is held on the third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Armstrong Park in Downtown Duncanville.
Local businesses on Main Street will also have a variety of activities happening within walking distance of the market. Come on out and enjoy the market with us if you are within walking or biking distance. Get out and enjoy the weather.
Read to Dogs
June 20, 2-3 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Children practice their reading skills to trained therapy dogs.
Grand Prairie
Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals Meeting
June 15, 6-9 p.m.
City Hall, 300 W. Main St.
City Council Meeting
June 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
City Hall
300 W. Main St.
Silent Disco
June 19, 6:35 p.m.
1000 Lone Star Pkwy.
Save the date for Silent Disco powered by BeatZero in the Courtyard of Champions. Experience a one-of-a-kind night featuring live racing and a dance floor like no other.
With wireless headphones, you can switch between music channels and dance at your own pace while the excitement of the track unfolds around you.
Farmers Market
June 20, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
120 W. Main St.
Don't miss the Farmers Market Saturdays April through December, featuring locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, honeys, pastries, desserts, pastas, spices, chips and salsas, tamales, candles, soaps and much more!
Carter BloodCare Blood Drive
June 20, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
120 W. Main St.
We are excited to announce the kickoff of our Blood Drive series at the Grand Prairie Farmers Market! The Carter Bloodcare bus will be stationed onsite from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., ready to welcome donors. Why should you donate? Not only does it save lives, but it's also incredibly easy and impactful. As a token of appreciation, both Carter Bloodcare and the Grand Prairie Farmers Market are offering special incentives for donors.
Free Kids Fishing Event
June 20 & 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
3720 S HWY 161
The time has come for another round of fishing at your local Bass Pro Shops .
Bring the kids out to our catch and release pond. We’ll also have little giveaways and casting challenges for the kiddos.
Planning a Fall Garden
June 20, 10 a.m.
Public Works Training Center, 317 N. Belt Line Rd.
Learn fall gardening activities and tips, timing of the fall garden, and the importance of compost and mulch.
North Texas Guyanese Association ‘Pot Luck’ Picnic
June 20, 12-8:30 p.m.
Joe Pool Lake
Music, Games, Track races, bring & share a dish.
Hutchins
City Council Meeting
June 15, 6:30 p.m.
400 N JJ Lemmon Rd.
Nube Card Game
June 16, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Library, 300 N. Denton St.
Internet Usage Meeting
June 17, 6:30 p.m.
Atwell Library, 300 N. Denton St.
Father’s Day To Go Kit All Day
June 16, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Library, 300 N. Denton St.
Town Hall Meeting
June 18, 7 p.m.
400 N JJ Lemmon Rd.
Irving
The Animal Connection Experience at Fritz Park
June 14, 18-20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Fritz Park , 312 East Vilbig St.
Children can explore the fully interactive petting zoo, where they can safely pet, brush, and feed friendly farm animals. Additional animals including mini cows and alpacas can be visited and fed over the fence. Guests can also enjoy pony rides for children under 70 pounds, interactive activity areas with LEGO play zones, sandboxes, construction play, water tables, and wading pools, plus plenty of shaded picnic areas for families to relax.
Visitors can also stop by Lemur Land to watch playful ring-tailed lemurs climb, swing, and interact in their large shaded habitat. Families can observe baby chicks hatching in the brooder, creating a memorable experience for younger visitors.
The farm also features pig races, birthday party spaces, field trip opportunities, and Saturday family fun days with special activities such as craft projects, face painting, food trucks, and animal races. Guests can grab a bite at the Fritz Foodie Café, serving affordable fair-style favorites including hot dogs, nachos, lemonade, and weekend specialty items. A Mother’s Lounge provides a quiet, air-conditioned space for parents with rocking chairs, a changing table, and a toddler book nook.
Kids Day Market
June 14, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
5200 N. O’Connor Blvd.
A day full of fun, creativity & family vibes!
Bring the whole crew out for a kid-friendly market packed with excitement, treats, and hands-on fun!
Ngemi Cia Dallas Festival
June 14, 12-10 p.m.
Levy Event Plaza, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd.
Celebrate music, culture, and community at the Ngemi Cia Dallas Festival, a vibrant cultural event coming to Levy Event Plaza in Las Colinas. Hosted by Culture Queens Global, this two-day festival will highlight African music, culture, and entertainment with performances from top Mugithi artists and leading Kenyan DJs.
Festivalgoers can enjoy live music, energetic DJ sets, and a lively atmosphere celebrating East African culture in the heart of Irving, Texas. The event brings together music lovers and cultural enthusiasts for a weekend of dancing, entertainment, and community celebration in the Las Colinas entertainment district.
Second Sunday Guided Gallery Tour
June 14, 2 p.m.
Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. Ste. 300
FREE guided tours are offered the first Saturday of every month at 2PM. No reservation required.
Self-guided tours may be taken at any time. The galleries are open from noon to 5PM Tuesday through Saturday.
Juneteenth at Bear Creek
June 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Irving Archives and Museum, 3925 Jackson St.
We invite you to celebrate Juneteenth at the Jackie Townsell Bear Creek Heritage Center. These sites offer a glimpse at the people, places, and perseverance that shaped Bear Creek into the vibrant community it is today. Families will also enjoy free, kid-friendly crafts, coffee, and strolls through our native gardens.
Don't miss your chance to spend such an important day at one of Dallas County's oldest African American communities.
Juneteenth
June 19, 6 p.m.
Irving Heritage Park, 217 S. Main St.
Embrace the spirit of community by honoring the legacy of the past, celebrating the present and embracing the future of freedom. This free, family-friendly weekend will offer live music, local vendors and community groups, and so much more.
Fishing with Dad
June 20, 9-11 a.m.
9600 Valley Ranch Pkwy. W.
Bring your fishing poles and tackle to The Hollows Pond for a fun day of fishing with Dad, Mom, or any fishing buddy you'd like! We will have live bait available while supplies last. First, second, and third-place prizes will be awarded for the biggest catch!
This is a catch-and-release event. Please remember to bring your own fishing poles and supplies.
Tales & Tides
June 20, 12:30-1 p.m.
Cimarron Family Aquatic Center, 199 Red River Tl.
Make a splash at Tales & Tides with Coach Andrea!
Families are invited to enjoy story time paired with pool fun at North Lake Natatorium. A cozy, creative way to spend part of the weekend together.
A Tribute to Summer: Free Concert Series
June 20, 9 p.m.
The Plaza at Toyota Music Factory, 340 West Las Colinas Blvd.
Get ready for the soundtrack of summer. The Free Tribute to Summer Concert Series is bringing live music to the plaza at Toyota Music Factory every Saturday night in June, July, and August 2026.
From classic rock legends and country favorites to arena anthems and chart-topping hits, each weekend features high-energy tribute performances in an outdoor setting perfect for friends, families, and music fans of all ages. Shows begin at 9:00 PM on the plaza and admission is free. Bring your lawn chairs, grab dinner & drinks, and spend your summer Saturdays under the stars with nonstop live music on the Toyota Music Factory Plaza.
Lancaster
Tiny Tots Sensory Adventures
June 15, 9-9:45 a.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center , 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Children will discover different textures, colors, sounds, and movement activities that help support early development, motor skills, communication, and social interaction. Sensory play helps toddlers learn by exploring and experimenting with their environment in a safe and exciting way. Perfect for toddlers who love to move, explore, and play!
Next Gen Art Lab
June 15, 10-11 a.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center , 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Unleash your creativity at our art workshop designed just for teens in a space where imagination meets inspiration. Whether you love painting, drawing, or experimenting with new styles, this hands-on experience lets you explore your artistic voice in a relaxed, supportive environment. No matter your skill level, this workshop is all about self-expression, making new friends, and having fun while bringing your ideas to life.
Kids Jam ages 3-5
June 15, 2-2:45 p.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Kids Jam is an energetic and fun movement program that helps children stay active while learning rhythm, coordination, and healthy movement through music and dance. Participants will stomp, jump, stretch, and groove to upbeat music while building confidence, balance, and motor skills.
Each class encourages creativity and self-expression as kids follow simple dance moves, rhythm games, and movement activities designed to keep them engaged and active. The program also helps children improve listening skills, teamwork, and overall fitness in a fun and supportive environment.
Little Sprouts Garden Class
June 17, 2-2:45 p.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Little Sprouts Garden Club is a fun, hands-on program where children learn about plants, nature, and gardening while exploring the outdoors. Kids will dig in the soil, plant seeds, water plants, and discover how gardens grow while building a connection with nature.
Participants will learn basic gardening skills such as planting, caring for plants, understanding soil, and observing how plants grow and change over time. Activities may include planting flowers or vegetables, garden crafts, nature exploration, and learning about insects and pollinators.
This program encourages curiosity, teamwork, responsibility, and a love for the environment while helping children develop patience and confidence through caring for living things.
Art & Creativity Lab
June 17, 5-6 p.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Art & Creativity Lab is a fun and hands-on program where kids can explore their imagination through painting, drawing, crafting, and creative projects. This class encourages children to express themselves while developing artistic skills, creativity, and confidence.
Participants will experiment with different art materials, colors, textures, and techniques while creating unique art pieces each week. Activities may include painting, mixed media projects, crafts, and collaborative art that help build fine motor skills and creative thinking.
This program provides a supportive environment where kids can explore their creativity, try new ideas, and enjoy the process of making art while having fun with friends.
Peaceful Piggy Yoga Ages 3-5
June 18
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Join us for a wiggly, giggly yoga adventure where little piggies learn to handle big emotions and calm busy minds through animal-inspired poses, playful breathing, and mindful games. Guests should bring a yoga mat or beach towel and a refillable water bottle.
Teen Jam
June 18, 10-11 a.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Get moving and have fun in our high-energy teen dance fitness class! Build strength, boost confidence, and improve coordination while dancing to your favorite music in a supportive, judgment-free space. It’s more than just exercise. It’s a chance to express yourself, meet new friends, and leave every session feeling energized and empowered.
Mindful Me
June 18, 5-6 p.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Mindful Me is a simple mindfulness routine that helps children calm their bodies, focus their minds, and become more aware of their feelings. It combines gentle breathing exercises with easy stretches that are fun and safe for young kids.
Little Picasso Art Class
June 19, 9-9:45 a.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Little Picasso Art Class is a fun and creative program designed for young children to explore the world of art. Through painting, drawing, crafts, and hands-on art activities, kids will discover different colors, shapes, textures, and artistic techniques while expressing their imagination.
Each class encourages creativity, curiosity, and confidence as children experiment with art materials and create their own unique masterpieces. Activities help develop fine motor skills, creativity, and early problem-solving skills in a fun and supportive environment.
Block Builders Club
June 20, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Block Builders Club is a hands-on, weekly program where creativity meets construction! Participants explore the world of building through LEGO bricks and Minecraft-inspired block challenges, developing problem-solving skills, teamwork, and imagination along the way.
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!