Golf tournament tees up support for students
photo by Zach Freeman
Community on the Course
Funding Scholarships
Irving—Golfers at Nelson Golf and Sports Club drove for show and putted for dough as the third annual Nelson Charity Golf Tournament raised funds for the Irving Schools Foundation on June 5.
Although final totals have not been calculated, organizers expect this year’s event to raise as much as $100,000. Last year’s tournament raised more than $91,000.
The tournament’s biggest sponsor, Pogue Construction, donated $25,000. Pogue is currently involved in the construction of the new Crockett Middle School and other projects throughout the city.
“It's been a really great experience working with the district,” assistant project manager Leisha Stamps said. “With events like this, we love sponsoring and getting to know everybody involved in the district.”
Community on the Course
Dozens of players and teams representing multiple Fortune 500 companies earned trophies, free shots and bragging rights.
The tournament is one of three major fundraising events put on by the ISF each year. Team registration fees started at $1,200 for Nelson members.
“It was great,” Micah Mendoza, Frost Bank senior vice president, said. “It's always a good tournament. This is like the third year I've done it. The organization does a great job, and it's always a great time to be part of a community that does so much for our kids and our youth.”
The night before, organizers treated sponsors to a party on the patio, featuring dueling pianos, food, drinks and games.
“I think this event in particular does a good job with the party on the patio, and I think that gets a lot of the excitement and buzz,” Mendoza said. “I believe it sells out every year because of that.
“Our bank's philosophy is we want to make sure that we continue to give back in the communities we do business in, so it's a good way to serve this community, because it does so much for us on the banking standpoint.”
Funding Scholarships
Money raised through events such as the Nelson Charity Golf Tournament helps support scholarships and other programs for Irving ISD students and staff.
In 2026, the Irving Schools Foundation awarded $587,000 in scholarships. These funds were distributed as 307 scholarships to support 198 graduating Irving ISD seniors and 6 Irving ISD staff members.
Melanie Subia and her team were winners of the “Most Spirited Award.” Naturally, they received their prize in spirits, via lemon drop shots. Her team made their mark by wearing matching peacock clothing and decorating their golf cart with a giant inflatable peacock. This artistic choice was as a nod to the ISF’s upcoming Nov. 7 gala.
“This year it's the 1920s elegance theme,” Subia said. “So that's where the peacocks came from.”
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!