Mayor chosen as next RTC leader
June 16, 2026
Arlington—The Regional Transportation Council (RTC) announced its new chair: Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason, who on Thursday was elected to lead the 45-member policymaking body for the next year.
Mason replaces Johnson County Commissioner Rick Bailey, who has chaired the RTC for the past 12 months.
Denton Councilmember Jill Jester has been elected vice chair for 2026-27, and Manny Ramirez, Commissioner, Tarrant County Precinct 4, will serve as secretary. Mason was appointed to the RTC in May 2024, Jester in August 2024 and Ramirez in January 2023.
The Regional Transportation Council, the transportation policymaking body of the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), includes local elected or appointed officials from the 12-county Dallas-Fort Worth area and representatives from the region’s transportation providers.
The RTC oversees transportation planning for the nation’s fourth-largest metropolitan area, which is home to more than 8.5 million residents. The policymaking body guides the development of roadway, rail and bicycle-pedestrian plans and programs; allocates transportation funding; and recommends projects to the Texas Transportation Commission for other programs. The RTC also works with NCTCOG staff and regional transportation partners to coordinate transportation services throughout the region and help ensure compliance with federal air quality standards.
The RTC often takes an innovative approach to addressing the region’s transportation challenges and preparing for future growth. One example is Regional Transit 2.0, an effort launched by NCTCOG to help transportation managers, board members and elected officials develop a next-generation transit system for a region whose population is expected to eclipse 12 million by 2050. Jester serves as chair of the subcommittee, while Mason is vice chair.
NCTCOG and the RTC will continue working on a plan to develop a transit system that meets the needs of a region expanding beyond the boundaries established when the existing transit providers were created decades ago. The RTC is also expected to work with regional partners in advance of the 2027 Texas legislative session to identify transportation priorities and opportunities that support the region’s long-term mobility needs.
The new officers will serve in their positions through June 2027.
SOURCE Regional Transportation Council
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