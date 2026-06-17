Parker wins runoff election
Photo by Zach Freeman
DeSoto—Incumbent Pierette Parker won re-election to the DeSoto City Council's Place 2 seat in a June 13 runoff election, according to unofficial results.
Parker received 1,209 votes, or 55.18 percent, of the 2,191 ballots cast. Challenger Cora Garner received 982 votes, or 44.82 percent.
Parker was first elected as Place 2’s councilwoman in 2023. She will serve a three-year term and will not be eligible to run again in 2029. DeSoto City Council limits council members to two consecutive terms. She would be eligible to run for council following the next election.
Neither Parker nor Garner received more than 50 percent of the vote in last month’s city council election. Garner initially held a small lead in May, but Parker made up the difference in the run-off.
Place 2 makes up part of central and southern DeSoto. The area has a population of about 9,600.
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!