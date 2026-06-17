Robinson wins District 4 runoff
Lancaster—Incumbent Derrick D. Robinson won re-election to the Lancaster City Council's District 4 seat in a June 13 runoff election, according to unofficial results.
Robinson received 105 votes, or 52.76 percent, of the 199 ballots cast. Challenger Kimberley Wheaton received 94 votes, or 47.24 percent.
The victory marks the second consecutive election in which Robinson defeated Wheaton; the first was in 2023. He will serve a three-year term and will be eligible for re-election in 2029. Robinson first joined the council in 2018; he then served as the youngest deputy mayor pro tem in the city’s history.
Robinson and Wheaton entered the run-off after neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote in last month’s city council election.
District 4 is located between Ames Road in the north and Pleasant Run Road in the south. The area has a population of around 7,000 people.
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