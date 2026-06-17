Khabeer defeats Patel in runoff
photo by Zach Freeman
Irving—Incumbent Abdul Khabeer won re-election to the Irving City Council's District 3 seat in a June 13 runoff election.
Khabeer received 1,278 votes, or 54.85 percent, of the 2,330 ballots cast. Challenger Kejal Patel received 1,052 votes, or 45.15 percent, according to unofficial results.
Khabeer was first elected as District 3’s councilman in 2023. He will serve a three-year term and will be up for re-election for his final term in 2029. He is the first Muslim to serve on the city council.
Khabeer defeated Kejal Patel after she narrowly cinched the number two spot in last month’s city council election. Patel hoped to be a voice for Irving’s Hindu population and for women on the council, serving as the first female councilmember since 2017 and the first ever Hindu.
District 3 surrounds DFW International Airport to its west, parts of Las Colinas and neighborhoods around Esters Road. It has a population of around 30,000 people.
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!