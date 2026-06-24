City climbs in National Park Rankings
June 24, 2026
photo provided by the City of Irving
Irving—The city of Irving climbed 28 spots in this year’s national ParkScore Index rankings, the largest increase of any city in the country, rising from No. 99 to No. 71 among the 100 most populous U.S. cities.
Published annually by the Trust for Public Land, the ParkScore Index evaluates park systems based on five key categories: access, equity, acreage, investment, and amenities.
According to the report, 64% of Irving residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park. Nationally, the average among the 100 largest U.S. cities is 76%.
The increase reflects continued investment through the city’s “Let’s Play Irving” initiative, which funded several park improvement projects across the community. The city also continues to modernize park facilities, including the installation of free public Wi-Fi at several locations. Irving currently spends $277 per resident on parks, an increase of $187 from the previous year.
The city maintains more than 80 parks spanning more than 2,000 acres through the City of Irving Parks and Recreation Department.
Residents can enjoy a wide variety of amenities and activities, including:
- Hiking and biking trails
- Sports fields and courts
- Swimming
- Recreation centers
- Picnicking.
SOURCE City of Irving
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