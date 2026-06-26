COMMUNITY CALENDAR June 28 – July 4
CEDAR HILL
Mahjong: Open Play
Enjoy an afternoon of open-play Mahjong while connecting with fellow players in a relaxed, social atmosphere welcoming beginners and experienced participants alike.
Nature Journal Making
June 28, 2:30–4 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W. FM 1382
Create a handmade nature journal and explore the preserve while using natural pigments, watercolors, and observation skills to record discoveries.
Author Talk with Marie Benedict & Victoria Christopher Murray
June 29, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Bestselling authors discuss A Pair of Aces, a historical novel featuring an unlikely alliance determined to bring down mobster Lucky Luciano.
Fiber Arts Club for Adults
June 30, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Connect with fellow crafters, share techniques, and work on fiber arts projects in a welcoming and creative environment.
Food Truck League at Signature Park
July 2, 5–8 p.m.
Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Trail
Enjoy rotating food trucks, outdoor dining, and community fun, plus a relaxing Tai Chi and Qigong session in the park.
Soccer Cup Watch Party
July 2, 6 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Cheer on your favorite teams during this family-friendly Round of 32 watch party featuring food trucks and tournament excitement.
Girl Talk
July 3, 6:15–8:15 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd.
Girls can build confidence, enjoy crafts and activities, and connect through mentorship, friendship, and personal growth opportunities.
Jam to Give
July 3, 7–9 p.m.
305 W. FM 1382, Suite 590
Enjoy live music while supporting local nonprofits through community giving, donation drives, and summer concert entertainment.
Shop Small Cedar Hill Neighborhood Market
July 4, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Pioneer Park, 600 Cedar St.
Browse handmade goods, vintage finds, artwork, food, and local vendors while supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Parrots & Popsicles
July 4, 10 a.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W. FM 1382
Meet rescued monk parakeets, learn about conservation efforts, and enjoy a refreshing popsicle during this holiday wildlife program.
COPPELL
Parade Down Parkway
July 4, 9 a.m.
Parkway Boulevard
Celebrate Independence Day and America’s 250th anniversary with patriotic floats, community spirit, and festive family-friendly entertainment.
Make & Take Crafts
July 4, 9 a.m.–noon
Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St.
Children can create free take-home craft projects while exploring creativity and enjoying hands-on artistic activities.
Party in the Park
July 4, 6–10 p.m.
Andrew Brown Park East, 260 Parkway Blvd.
Enjoy live music, lawn games, food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks display during Coppell’s annual Independence Day celebration.
DESOTO
Movie Day Mondays
June 29, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Enjoy a family-friendly movie screening and a relaxing afternoon at the library during this summer entertainment series.
Mayor’s Summer Reading Club: Slime-a-Palooza
June 29, 2 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Families can enjoy hands-on slime-making activities while celebrating reading and summer learning together.
Book Buddies
June 30, 10:15–11:30 a.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Children can strengthen reading skills through one-on-one reading sessions with teen volunteers in a supportive environment.
Computer Classes for Adults: Excel Foundations
July 1, noon–1:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Learn Excel basics including data entry, formatting, navigation, and simple spreadsheet calculations in this beginner-friendly class.
4th of July Family Reunion BBQ Pitmaster Cook-Off
July 3, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Aquatic and Recreation Center at McCowan Park, 1400 Academy Way
Enjoy barbecue competitions, live entertainment, family activities, sports, food vendors, and community celebration throughout the day.
4th of July Family Reunion Celebration
July 4, 4–10 p.m.
Grimes Park, 501 E. Wintergreen Rd.
Celebrate Independence Day with live music, family activities, food vendors, and a spectacular fireworks show featuring national recording artists.
DUNCANVILLE
Monday Matinee
June 29, noon–2 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Enjoy a screening of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius complete with popcorn and family-friendly entertainment.
Dallas Museum of Art Craft Program
June 30, 2–3 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Create a unique art project while learning from educators visiting from the Dallas Museum of Art.
Bored? Games!
July 1, 2–4 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Enjoy classic board games and friendly competition with family and friends during this interactive gaming event.
Thursday Threads
July 2, 3–5 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Learn beginner sewing techniques while working with buttons, zippers, elastic, and other practical sewing skills.
Red, White & Goals
July 3–4, 1 p.m.
Armstrong Park, 100 James Collins Blvd.
Celebrate Independence Day with soccer-themed activities, live entertainment, food vendors, family fun, and fireworks.
GRAND PRAIRIE
Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Festival
July 3–4, 3–11 p.m.
Lone Star Park, 1000 Lone Star Pkwy.
Enjoy horse racing, live music, family attractions, and a spectacular fireworks display synchronized to music.
Star Spangled Prairie Party
July 4, 6–10 p.m.
EpicCentral, 2961 S. State Highway 161
Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with family activities, entertainment, and festive Independence Day fun.
IRVING
The Animal Connection Experience
June 28 and July 2–4, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
312 E. Vilbig St.
Families can enjoy petting zoo experiences, pony rides, animal encounters, playground activities, and interactive outdoor fun.
Food Truck Tuesdays
June 30, 6–9 p.m.
Levy Event Plaza, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd.
Sample diverse cuisine from rotating food trucks offering flavors from around the world in a lively outdoor setting.
Factory Fridays: Live Music on The Plaza
July 3, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
Toyota Music Factory Plaza, 340 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Enjoy free live music, food, drinks, and outdoor entertainment under the lights in Las Colinas.
Sparks & Stripes: Fireworks + Drone Show
July 3, 7 p.m.
Levy Event Plaza, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd.
Celebrate Independence Day with a spectacular fireworks and drone show over Lake Carolyn.
Sparks & Stripes Parade + Family Fun
July 4, 9 a.m.
Heritage Park, 217 S. Main St.
Enjoy marching bands, floats, games, live entertainment, and patriotic festivities during Irving’s annual celebration.
LANCASTER
STEAM Sunday
June 28, 2–4 p.m.
150 E. First St.
Children can explore robotics, coding, drones, and hands-on STEM activities designed to inspire innovation and creativity.
Tiny Tots Sensory Adventures
June 29, 9–9:45 a.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Toddlers can explore textures, sounds, movement, and sensory activities supporting early childhood development and learning.
Summer Line Dancing Class
June 30, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Stay active, learn new dance moves, and connect with others during this energetic community fitness class.
Little Sprouts Garden Class
July 1, 2–2:45 p.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Children can learn gardening basics through planting, watering, and exploring nature in a hands-on outdoor setting.
Little Picasso Art Class
July 3, 9–9:45 a.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Young artists can explore painting, drawing, and crafts while developing creativity and confidence through artistic expression.
WORLD CUP
Round of 32 Match
June 30, noon
AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington
The FIFA World Cup knockout stage begins in North Texas as teams battle to advance on soccer’s biggest stage.
Round of 32 Match
July 3, 1 p.m.
AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington
Another high-stakes World Cup knockout match comes to Arlington as teams compete for a place in the next round.
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