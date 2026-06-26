Pet of the week
June 26, 2026
Jesse is 6 years young and may be a little shy at first, but once she warms up, her gentle and loving nature shines through. She loves going on walks and walks beautifully on a leash. She has been around other dogs and may do well with a canine companion. Jesse has made it clear that she's not a fan cats. Her previous owner shared that Jesse was an indoor dog, is housetrained, and already knows a few commands in both English and Spanish. Jesse was surrendered through no fault of her own, simply because her owner could no longer afford to care for a pet. If you are interested in Jesse please contact the Tri-City Animal Shelter at 972-293-7387 or tricities@cedarhilltx.com
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!