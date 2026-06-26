Seniors can receive AC units, fans
June 26, 2026
Dallas—Registration is now open for The Senior Source’s annual Beat the Heat program, which helps Dallas County older adults without reliable air conditioning stay safer during the summer months.
The program, supported by TXU Energy and Tyler Street Foundation, provides free window air conditioning units and box fans to qualifying older adults who have no air conditioning in their homes or cannot afford needed repairs. This year, The Senior Source will host two July distribution events where registered participants will receive cooling assistance and connect with community resources through an on-site Senior Expo.
The 2026 Beat the Heat distribution events will be held at:
· Irving Cares on Saturday, July 11 from 8 to 10 a.m.
440 S. Nursery Road, Suite 101, Irving 75060
440 S. Nursery Road, Suite 101, Irving 75060
· Tyler Street Church on Saturday, July 25 from 8 to 10 a.m.
927 W. 10th Street, Dallas 75208.
927 W. 10th Street, Dallas 75208.
The Senior Source expects to distribute a total of 650 air conditioning units and 250 box fans through this year’s Beat the Heat program.
At each event, older adults will also attend a Senior Expo sponsored by Tyler Street Foundation. The expo will connect attendees with essential services, community organizations and resources that support safety, health and independence.
New this year: The Senior Source is working with Dallas Fire-Rescue to reach older adults facing urgent heat-related risks. Through the partnership, Dallas Fire-Rescue will be allocated 100 window AC units to provide and install at its discretion for residents identified through emergency response or community outreach.
Older adults seeking a unit should not call Dallas Fire-Rescue. All requests for window air conditioning units and box fans should be made directly through The Senior Source.
“Extreme heat is not just uncomfortable for older adults. It can be dangerous, especially for those living without a reliable way to cool their homes,” said Stacey Malcolmson, CEO of The Senior Source. “Beat the Heat gives Dallas seniors immediate relief while connecting them with support and services that can help them stay safer throughout the summer.”
"Summer in Texas is no small thing, and we hear from customers every year about the strain that comes with it," said Patrick Johnson, Energy Assistance Manager with TXU Energy. "That's exactly why our partnership with The Senior Source matters. Beat the Heat puts cooling units directly in the hands of older adults who can't afford to wait for relief."
To be eligible for a window air conditioning unit or box fan, applicants must:
· Live in Dallas County
· Be at least 60 years old
· Have no air conditioning in the home or be unable to afford repairs
· Agree to attend the Beat the Heat Senior Expo at their pick-up location.
Community members can also support the campaign by making a donation at theseniorsource.org/beattheheat. Contributions help cover the cost of cooling units, box fans and distribution events for older adults in need.
In addition to support from TXU Energy and Tyler Street Foundation, Supporting Sponsors include United Texas Bank and an anonymous corporate supporter, and Globe Life as a Community Sponsor.
SOURCE The Senior Source
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