William Wayne Weatherby
June 29, 2026
William Wayne Weatherby, a proud veteran, dedicated family man, and respected professional, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 10, 202, at the age of 91.
Born on September 6, 1934, in Vernon, Texas, William lived a life defined by integrity and hard work. During his high school years, his family relocated to Emmett, Arkansas—a move that would forever change the course of his life. It was there that William was introduced to the love of his life, Alice Drew.
Following high school, William answered the call to serve his country in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. During his service, he was stationed in post-war West Germany, where he served honorably as a Military Police officer.
Upon returning home, he exchanged vows with his beautiful bride, Alice, on December 27, 1956. William went on to graduate from Texas Tech University, channeling his sharp mind and meticulous nature into a successful career as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). In 1958, William and Alice welcomed their son, Mark Wayne Weatherby.
A man of faith, William's family takes immense comfort in knowing that as soon as he entered into the Kingdom of Heaven, he was joyfully greeted by Alice, who preceded him in death.
William leaves behind a legacy of honor and a host of loved ones who will miss his steady presence and wisdom.
William will be laid to rest by his wife, Alice , at the Dallas-Forth Worth National Cemetery.
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