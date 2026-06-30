Police investigate shooting
June 30, 2026
Grand Prairie—The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early in the morning on June 27 in the 500 block of MacArthur Blvd.
At approximately 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting inside a vehicle in front of a residence. According to witness statements, the suspect, 19 years of age, was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle when he recklessly handled a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim, who was seated in the front driver’s seat. The suspect then fled on foot and was apprehended a short time later by responding officers.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Grand Prairie Fire Department medics. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin has been notified.
The suspect has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony.
This shooting remains under investigation.
SOURCE Grand Prairie Police Department