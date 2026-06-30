Donors needed to keep blood supply stable
June 30, 2026
Dallas—The American Red Cross is making an urgent call for blood and platelet donors to book an appointment to give now to ensure hospitals stay ready to help patients without delay.
As people get ready for summer adventures and big national festivities, the Red Cross and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are partnering to remind everyone of something important: the need for blood never goes on vacation. Individuals can join our squad to honor the country’s 250th anniversary and America’s spirit of service by giving blood: All who come to give June 29-July 12 will receive a classic Red Cross x Looney Tunes T-shirt, while supplies last.
See RedCrossBlood.org/LooneyTunes for details.
Celebrate stars, stripes and saving lives. Book a time to donate blood or platelets now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Irving Blood and Platelet Donation Center
2511 W. Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway
Monday and Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday through Sunday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Plano Blood and Platelet Donation Center
741 N. US-Central Expressway, Suite 1000
Monday and Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday through Sunday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 29 - July 12:
Allen
- 7/11/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Muslims for Life, 1850 Hedgcoxe Rd.
Azle
- 7/2/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Azle Memorial Library, 333 W. Main St.
Benbrook
- 6/30/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Winscott Road Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1001 Winscott Rd.
Carrollton
- 7/1/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Courtyard Dallas Carrollton and Carrollton Conference Center, 1201 Raiford Rd.
- 7/10/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carrollton Public Library, 1700 Keller Springs Rd.
- 7/10/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carrollton Senior Center, 1720 Keller Springs Rd.
Coppell
- 6/30/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rejoice Lutheran Church, 532 E. Sandy Lake Rd.
Corsicana
- 7/2/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Luke Methodist Church, 2308 Bowie Dr.
Dallas
- 7/3/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross, 2055 Kendall Dr.
- 7/6/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., White Rock YMCA, 7112 Gaston Ave.
- 7/10/2026: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Baylor University Medical Center - Truett Building, 3500 Gaston Ave.
Denton
- 6/30/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Best Western Premier Crown Chase Inn & Suites, 2450 Brinker Rd.
DFW Airport
- 7/7/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., DFW Airport Terminal E, 2400 Aviation Dr.
Flower Mound
- 7/11/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, 5500 Morriss Rd.
Fort Worth
- 7/3/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross, 6000 Western Pl., Ste. 100
- 7/10/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 6000 Western Pl., Ste. 100
- 7/11/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Blank Space, 6609 E. Lancaster Ave.
Frisco
- 7/7/2026: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Riders Field, 7300 Rough Riders Trl.
- 7/7/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Grove at Frisco Commons, 8300 McKinney Rd.
- 7/8/2026: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Riders Field, 7300 Rough Riders Trl.
- 7/9/2026: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Riders Field, 7300 Rough Riders Trl.
Garland
- 7/9/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Firewheel Town Center, 305 River Fern Ave.
Granbury
- 7/3/2026: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Hood County YMCA, 1475 James Rd.
Grapevine
- 6/30/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton Grapevine DFW Airport North, 2401 Bass Pro Dr.
- 7/6/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Dallas DFW Airport North/Grapevine, 2200 Bass Pro Dr.
Haltom City
- 7/1/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 655, 2817 Carson St.
Highland Village
- 6/29/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Highland Shores Community Center, 1 Community Center Rd.
Irving
- 7/3/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Medical City Las Colinas, 6800 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Keller
- 7/6/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hampton Inn and Suites Keller Town Center, 200 Town Center Ln.
Lewisville
- 7/10/2026: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Medical City Lewisville, 475 Elm St.
McKinney
- 7/2/2026: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Medical City McKinney, 4510 Medical Center Dr.
- 7/11/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 400 N. College St.
North Richland Hills
- 6/30/2026: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., North Richland Hills Library, 9015 Grand Ave.
- 7/2/2026: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Medical City North Hills, 4375 Booth Calloway Rd., Ste 202
Plano
- 7/1/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Medical City Plano, 4001 W. 15th St.
Richardson
- 6/30/2026: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Dallas/Richardson, 1001 President George Bush Tpke.
Rockwall
- 7/1/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eastridge Church of Christ, 670 N. Stodghill Rd.
Royse City
- 7/3/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Baptist Church, 300 N. Erby Campbell Blvd.
Southlake
- 7/9/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Timarron Country Club, 1400 Byron Nelson Pkwy.
Summer pressures rise
This Independence Day, along with the Looney Tunes characters, we're inspiring a new generation of heroes ─ with a cartoon twist ─ at a time when every donation is critical to keeping the blood supply strong amid growing hurdles. Aside from summer travel and packed calendars, severe summer weather can also rapidly impact the ability to collect lifesaving blood products. Additionally, scheduled donations, which account for 90% of all Red Cross blood donations, have continued to drop sharply in recent weeks, highlighting just how essential it is to make and keep donation appointments all summer long.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
SOURCE American Red Cross