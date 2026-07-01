Elevated storage tank construction reaches new heights
July 01, 2026
photo provided by City of Irving
Irving—The new elevated storage tank, located at 2601 Esters Road, will increase water storage capacity by 1 million gallons to support population growth in southwest Irving.
The Esters Road elevated storage tank replacement project continues to progress, with construction of the tank pedestal wrapping up and work transitioning to assembling the tank bowl. The new 2.5 million-gallon tank is on track to be complete in summer 2027.
All concrete pedestal lifts and the pedestal dome have been completed. Next, steel panels will be welded at the ground level to assemble the tank bowl. The bowl is expected to be raised into place on top of the pedestal late this summer after it has been painted and the city logo has been applied.
Following the tank raising, crews will begin the next phase of construction, which includes adding a top plate to the tank and installing electrical and instrumentation equipment for safety and water level monitoring. Once construction of the new tank is complete, the old tank will be demolished, and the area will be paved over to expand parking at the Irving Police and Fire Training Facility.
SOURCE City of Irving
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