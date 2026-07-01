Man arrested in fatal domestic shooting
July 01, 2026
Cedar Hill — A Dallas man has been arrested on a murder charge after an early morning domestic disturbance left a woman dead in Cedar Hill on June 25.
Cedar Hill police responded at about 3:45 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Venus Court. Officers found an unresponsive adult woman inside the home and began life-saving measures until Cedar Hill Fire Department personnel arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Cedar Hill Police Department, the preliminary investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.
At approximately 9:30 a.m., detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, 47, of Dallas. The suspect, who police identified as the victim's boyfriend, was taken into custody and faces a murder charge. He is expected to be booked into the DeSoto Jail.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing but there is no continuing threat to the public.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Source Cedar Hill Police Department
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