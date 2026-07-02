DART paratransit workers reach tentative agreement
July 02, 2026
Dallas—After a strike threat, DART paratransit workers, represented by Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1338-Dallas, TX, have reached a strong tentative agreement with Transdev, DART paratransit contractor.
The deal was reached after the two sides held contract talks over the last few days that meets the Union’s demands including wage increases, improved benefits, vacation, training, holidays, and other issues.
“We’re pleased to announce that after days of intense negotiations Local 1338 has reached a tentative agreement with Transdev,” said Donnie Jolly, Local 1338 president/business agent. “The transit agency recognized the important role our paratransit members play in the community by complying with their contract to provide fair wages and benefits to live in the Dallas area.”
Last week, the workers voted to strike after Transdev had refused to bargain in good faith and comply with provisions contained within the DART contract regarding wages.
“Our members’ unwavering unity is the reason we have a tentative agreement they should be proud to vote on,” said John Costa, ATU International president. “Our members provide an essential public service for people with disabilities and seniors across Dallas, but they have never been paid fairly for their hard work. Although this agreement is a step in the right direction, we will be back at the bargaining table in nine months to press for wages that will allow our members to provide for their families and work in dignity.”
Local members are expected to vote soon on the deal at a ratification meeting. The details of the settlement will not be shared with the media or public until it is presented to the Union’s membership.
SOURCE DART
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