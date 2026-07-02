City honored for transparency in financial reporting
July 02, 2026
Irving—The city of Irving was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the fiscal year 2024-2025.
Awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA), this is the 40th consecutive year the city has received the distinction.
The city wins the award each year because of its commitment to going above and beyond the minimum standard of accounting principles and preparing an ACFR that exemplifies full transparency and disclosure. The award is the highest achievement in governmental accounting and financial reporting.
Additionally, the GFOA gave the city of Irving a 2025 Triple Crown. The designation recognizes governments that have received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for a fiscal year. The city has received the Triple Crown honor five years in a row.
SOURCE City of Irving
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!