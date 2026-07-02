Grant applications open through Aug. 18
July 02, 2026
Irving—The Irving Neighborhood Grant Program is available to neighborhood associations registered with the city of Irving. The program encourages neighborhood leaders to implement projects that will foster a spirit of community.
Information on registering a neighborhood association, benefits of registration and eligibility for the FY 2026-27 Neighborhood Grant Program is available at
IrvingTX.gov/Neighborhood-Services.
Registered Irving neighborhood associations can apply for a grant of up to $2,500 annually that can be used for:
Communications – newsletters, fliers, website, etc.
Neighborhood Identity – street sign toppers, banners, etc.
Physical Improvements – minor improvements of green spaces, tree planting and beautification projects.
Special Events – National Night Out, Block Party, neighborhood socials, etc.
Completed applications must be submitted by Tuesday, Aug. 18 to Neighborhood Services, 825 W. Irving Blvd., Irving, Texas 75060 or via email at bassels@IrvingTX.gov.
Applications will be reviewed, approved and awarded by a committee, subject to approval of funds by City Council.
For more information, call (972) 721-4969 or visit IrvingTX.gov/Neighborhood-Services.
SOURCE City of Irving
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