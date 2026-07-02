Scooter rider killed in alleged DUI hit-and-run
July 02, 2026
Irving — A 31-year-old man died after an alleged drunken driving hit-and-run crash in Irving on June 19, according to police.
Tony Vasquez was riding a scooter near the intersection of Cantrell Street and Cibola Drive when he was struck by a vehicle.
According to Irving police, the driver, admitted to investigators that he had consumed four to six beers while watching a FIFA World Cup match before getting behind the wheel.
An arrest affidavit states that a witness told police the suspect's vehicle ran over Vasquez twice before leaving the scene without stopping.
According to investigators, the suspect told officers he knew he had struck something but did not realize it was a person.
Vasquez was transported to a nearby hospital with multiple broken bones, severe internal injuries and traumatic head injuries. He later died from those injuries.
The suspect has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, collision involving death and being unlawfully present in the United States. He remained in custody on a combined bond of $350,000 and was also being held on an immigration detainer.
The crash remains under investigation.
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!