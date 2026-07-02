DFW Airport marks completion of East-West Connector roadway
July 02, 2026
DFW Airport—Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) recently celebrated the completion of the East-West Connector Project, recognizing the opening of a critical new roadway that has been nearly two decades in the making. The new corridor improves regional mobility, reduces congestion and enhances access to growing commercial areas surrounding the airport.
Construction on the approximately 1.65‑mile corridor, an extension of Rental Car Drive, began in the first quarter of 2024. The roadway stretches from the South Service Road of International Parkway to the State Highway 360 northbound frontage road at Hardwood Drive, connecting State Highway 161 to State Highway 360. Designed to strengthen east‑west mobility, the project enhances safety, reduces congestion and improves access to existing and future commercial developments in the area. First envisioned nearly 20 years ago, the connector fulfills a long-term transportation vision for the airport's southern corridor.
The $30.8 million project was funded in part through federal transportation programs and administered by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), which provided approximately 80 percent of the project funding. The project was delivered under a Local Project Advance Funding Agreement between DFW and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Fort Worth District.
The successful delivery of the project required extensive coordination among numerous utility providers and multiple departments within DFW Design, Code and Construction. Key external partners included the Civil Landside Program Management/Construction Management team (STV/AZ&B JV), Sinacola Construction Co. and Garver, the Engineer of Record.
Throughout construction, teams successfully navigated complex engineering and infrastructure challenges, including large debris removal operations and dam clay core stabilization. The opening reflects the success of extensive planning, design and coordination efforts among multiple partner agencies and stakeholders.
SOURCE Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
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