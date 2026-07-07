Heather Baker named president of Baylor Scott & White Irving Foundation
July 07, 2026
photo provided by Baylor Scott & White
Irving—Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas, has named Heather Street Baker president of the Baylor Scott & White Irving Foundation, which raises and distributes funds to advance the mission of the health system.
Irving—Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas, has named Heather Street Baker president of the Baylor Scott & White Irving Foundation, which raises and distributes funds to advance the mission of the health system.
Baker joined the Irving Foundation as a director in 2022 and has led key initiatives to strengthen community engagement and expand philanthropic support for Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Irving and Baylor Scott & White – Irving Community Clinic. Over the past four years, Baker launched Texas Icons, a signature fundraising luncheon; led annual employee giving efforts; and recently implemented a grateful patient program. She also helped raise funds for Canine Companions at Baylor Scott & White Health – Kinkeade Campus which supported by the foundation and provides specially trained service dogs at no charge to children, adults and veterans.
"Heather is highly respected by the Baylor Scott & White Irving Foundation board and by her colleagues across our statewide foundation network," said Kristi Sherrill Hoyl, chief philanthropy officer of Baylor Scott & White. "Her leadership will continue to deepen community connections and support the foundation's commitment to advancing innovation, expanding access to compassionate care and empowering more people to live well."
Baker assumed the role on June 29, becoming only the third president in the foundation's 49-year history. Before joining Baylor Scott & White, Baker served as assistant director of development for The Family Place in Dallas and held development roles with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the North Texas Food Bank.
"This is an exciting time to advance philanthropy that helps people become and stay well, reflecting our system's vision," Baker said. "I am honored to serve in this role and build on the strong legacy of transforming healthcare in the community of Irving and beyond."
Baker earned a Master of Public Administration, along with a certificate in not-for-profit administration and leadership from the University of Texas at San Antonio. She received her bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University.
SOURCE Baylor Scott & White Health
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!