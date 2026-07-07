Pet of the week
July 07, 2026
Pet of the week is Marla, a smart 1-year-old German Shepherd mix with a great balance of energy and independence. She’s excellent on a leash and looks forward to her daily walks, then happily burns off extra energy with zoomies in the backyard. She’s fully potty trained and rides well in the car. Marla enjoys playing with other friendly dogs, but she is not cat-friendly and would do best in a cat-free home. She knows several basic commands, is a fast learner, and genuinely wants to please her person, making her very responsive to redirection and training. Marla is still gaining confidence around new people and can be selective with men. She may bark defensively if someone approaches her too quickly or tries to touch her before she’s comfortable. Marla is currently working on confidence-building, socialization, and desensitization to new people, and she continues to make progress. With continued positive training and a calm, patient home, she’s expected to keep improving and truly shine. For more information about Marla please visit DFW Humane Society, email adopt@dfwhumane.com or call 972-721-7788.
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