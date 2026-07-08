Police arrest man in July 4 homicide
July 08, 2026
Grand Prairie — A Cedar Hill man was arrested following a fatal shooting late July 4 in Grand Prairie.
Officers responded about 11:45 p.m. to a reported shooting in an alley in the 5000 block of Red River Trail, where they found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Grand Prairie Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to investigators, the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation that escalated when the suspect allegedly produced a handgun and shot the victim.
Police said the 20-year-old suspect fled a short distance from the scene but was quickly taken into custody by responding officers.
The identity of the victim has not been released. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased after next of kin have been notified.
The investigation remains ongoing.
SOURCE Grand Prairie Police Department
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