The Salvation Army activates heat relief services
July 14, 2026
North Texas—As temperatures reach extreme highs across North Texas, The Salvation Army is activating comprehensive heat relief services to help protect and support our most vulnerable neighbors. Throughout five counties in North Texas, The Salvation Army has opened its doors to operate 12 cooling and hydration stations, offering critical support during periods of extreme heat.
Extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S., killing more people than tornadoes, hurricanes, or floods each year. Unsheltered individuals are more at risk due to being more vulnerable to heat stress factors, such as reduced access to hydration, cooling methods, and medical intervention.
In 2025, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex experienced seven days of temperatures reaching 100 degrees or more. With above-average temperatures seen this spring, breaking records set in the 1960s, The Weather Channel predicts a hotter than normal summer for Texas. The Salvation Army of North Texas aims to minimize the number of heat-related challenges by providing lifesaving resources throughout the season, especially for those most at risk, including seniors, youth, people who have chronic medical conditions, and those experiencing poverty and homelessness.
The Salvation Army is able to quickly respond and adapt to the changes in weather and needs of the community due to its existing presence throughout North Texas communities. The region’s largest provider of social services offers hydration, food, and shelter at select cooling and hydration stations in Dallas, Collin, Denton, Tarrant, and Ellis counties. For families and individuals who may be experiencing lost wages or need help to make ends meet, The Salvation Army provides financial assistance to help customers pay their utility bills. Emergency disaster mobile feeding units (canteens) are also being deployed to bring relief directly to vulnerable populations.
Currently, the following Salvation Army locations have activated the following heat relief initiatives:
- Dallas County:
- Garland Corps Community Center
- Irving Corps Community Center
- Oak Cliff Corps Community Center
- Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center
- Carr P. Collins Social Service Center (hydration station).
The North Texas Area Command has established a threshold for activating heat relief services, which relies on a forecast of 100 degrees or higher, usually for more than one day, or if there’s a heat index of more than 105 degrees for over two days in a row.
“We are dedicated to providing our most vulnerable neighbors with the resources they need to have relief from the extreme heat,” said Major Rob Webb, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. “At The Salvation Army of North Texas, our reach expands beyond the initial heat relief services as we open our doors to reach as many people as we can and offer programs and services for these individuals to have long-term success year-round.”
To donate to The Salvation Army’s preparation and relief efforts, or find information on cooling and hydration station locations and hours, visit SalvationArmyNTX.org/north-Texas/heat-relief.
SOURCE The Salvation Army of North Texas
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!