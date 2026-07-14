Mayor Sheila Petta resigns
July 14, 2026
photo provided by the City of Wilmer
Wilmer—Wilmer’s Mayor Sheila Petta stepped down from her mayoral seat this past Friday, July 10.
Her resignation letter read, “It is with mixed emotions that I submit my resignation as Mayor of the City of Wilmer, effective July 10, 2026. Serving the residents of Wilmer has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”
For more than a decade, Petta worked in several roles within the city of Wilmer’s government.
She most recently won the city’s mayoral election this past May for a two-year term.
In the past she also served on the Planning & Zonning Commission followed by two terms on the city council. Petta was first elected as Wilmer’s mayor in 2020.
During her time as mayor, Petta took the honor of being the city’s first elected official to earn a certified municipal official designation through the Texas Municipal League. She also represented Wilmer on the Texas Municipal League Small Cities Advisory Council, The North Texas Mayors Economic Council, and the Best Southwest Partnership Board.
“I worked with Mayor Petta for a short time before her resignation; however, I appreciate the work and dedication she has put into the city of Wilmer,” City Administrator Frank Posada said.
SOURCE City of Wilmer
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