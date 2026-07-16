Donors needed to stop drop in blood supply
Dallas—The American Red Cross declared an emergency blood shortage as the blood supply fell nearly 25 percent in June. To help rebuild the national blood supply, the Red Cross encourages North Texas residents to roll up their sleeves and help their neighbors by giving lifesaving blood. The shortage is especially serious for platelets and types O positive and B negative blood.
Blood supply misconceptions
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Less than 1 in 5 respondents understood that blood cannot be stockpiled because it has a limited shelf life and must be continually replenished through volunteer donors.
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Only about half believed it was very likely that they or someone close to them would need blood one day, even though someone in the U.S. receives a blood transfusion every two seconds.
Irving Blood and Platelet Donation Center
Plano Blood and Platelet Donation Center
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 13-31:
Addison
- 7/30/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fiori on Vitruvian Park, Main Building, 3990 Vitruvian Wy.
Arlington
- 7/17/2026: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Medical City Arlington, 3201 Matlock Rd.
- 7/24/2026: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Shady Valley Country Club, 4001 W. Park Row Dr.
- 7/30/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., South Arlington YMCA, 7120 S. Cooper St.
Aubrey
- 7/29/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Providence Village Community Center, 9400 Waterman Dr.
Azle
- 7/31/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Azle Lions Club, 412 Commerce St.
Bedford
- 7/23/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Post 379, 1245 N. Industrial Blvd.
Carrollton
- 7/23/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Carrollton Regional Medical Center, 4343 N. Josey Ln.
Cedar Hill
- 7/20/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Morada Cedar Hill, 235 W. Pleasant Run Rd.
Dallas
- 7/13/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., LJA Engineering, Inc., 6060 N. US-75, Ste. 400
- 7/13/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross, 2055 Kendall Dr.
- 7/20/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Rd.
- 7/22/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Brookhaven Country Club, 3333 Golfing Green Dr.
- 7/23/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St.
- 7/24/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Edgemere, 8523 Thackery St.
- 7/24/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Brookside Village, 14900 Lasater Rd.
- 7/29/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Junior League of Dallas, 8003 Inwood Rd.
- 7/27/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hyatt Place DFW, 2350 Global Dr.
Denton
- 7/24/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Medical City Denton, 3537 S. I-35 E
- 7/25/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Desoto
- 7/24/2026: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., DeSoto Recreation Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Fairview
- 7/25/2026: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 651 E. Stacy Rd.
Flower Mound
- 7/13/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Dr.
- 7/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1901 Timber Creek Rd.
Fort Worth
- 7/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 6000 Western Pl., Ste. 100
- 7/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Finn's Place, 5860 I-20 Service Rd.
- 7/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hulen Mall, 4800 S. Hulen St.
- 7/23/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Heritage Clubhouse, 9536 Courtright Dr.
- 7/23/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hulen Mall, 4800 S. Hulen St.
- 7/24/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross, 6000 Western Pl., Ste. 100
- 7/29/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Medical City Alliance, 3025 N. Tarrant Pkwy
- 7/31/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 6000 Western Pl., Ste. 100
Frisco
- 7/16/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Medical City Frisco, 5575 Frisco Square Blvd.
- 7/25/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Brookside at Fields, 13800 Nicollet Dr.
- 7/31/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Phillips Creek Ranch, 4515 Lone Star Ranch Pkwy.
Grand Prairie
- 7/15/2026: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Grand Prairie Family YMCA, 4556 S. Carrier Pkwy.
Grapevine
- 7/27/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 1650 W. College St.
- 7/28/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Grapevine Public Library, 1201 Municipal Wy.
Highland Village
- 7/21/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Highland Shores Community Center, 1 Community Center Rd.
Hurst
- 7/30/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Veritex Bank Building, 860 Airport Fwy.
Little Elm
- 7/15/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lakeview Clubhouse, 400 Lake Point Dr.
McKinney
- 7/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Springhill Suites, 2660 S. US-75
- 7/23/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2150, 1710 N. Church St.
- 7/24/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Baylor Medical Center, 5252 W. University Dr.
- 7/28/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Springhill Suites, 2660 S. US-75
Melissa
- 7/18/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 737 Melissa Rd.
Mesquite
- 7/23/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St Stephen United Methodist Church, 2520 Oates Dr.
Northlake
- 7/14/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Canyon Falls HOA, 6950 Canyon Falls Dr.
Oak Point
- 7/22/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wildridge Community Association, 9030 Sunset Ln.
Plano
- 7/18/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., East Plano Islamic Center, 4700 14th St.
- 7/22/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Baylor Scott
- and White, 1100 Allied Dr.
- 7/27/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gleneagles Country Club, 5401 W. Park Blvd.
Quinlan
- 7/15/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ford High School, 10064 TX-34
Red Oak
- 7/20/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First Baptist Church of Red Oak, 320 E. Ovilla Rd.
Southlake
- 7/21/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Timarron Bent Creek Neighborhood Center, 1240 Bent Creek Dr.
The Colony
- 7/30/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Colony City Hall Annex, 6804 Main St.
Tyler
- 7/31/2026: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 320 E. Rieck Rd.
Waxahachie
- 7/15/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Hamilton at Garden Valley, 880 Garden Valley Pkwy.
- 7/17/2026: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Avenue Church, 1761 N. Hwy 77
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