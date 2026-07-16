EPA moves to eliminate public from process for data centers
July 16, 2026
Austin—The Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency proposed cutting the public out of air pollution permits for “minor sources,” which includes the large diesel generators that many data centers in Texas use. EPA’s proposal removes any requirement for transparency or public participation for these pollution sources, including most data centers but also many other so-called minor sources like concrete batch plants and rock crushers.
As data centers rapidly expand across the country, many use fleets of diesel and gas generators while obtaining multiple "minor source" permits that can obscure cumulative pollution impacts. Instead of strengthening oversight, the administration is proposing to weaken one of the few tools communities have to understand and challenge new pollution sources in their neighborhoods.
The Vantage data center just outside of San Antonio, for example, will have 80-plus diesel generators that will release pollutants into the air of surrounding communities. The pollutants, like nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, are linked to heart and lung disease and cancer.
A recent article by Floodlight brought to light the already questionable tactics being used by Texas data center developers to avoid public scrutiny. Their “small first, big later” strategy involves applying for permits for a small number of on-site power sources initially, and then expanding later on.
According to Floodlight’s reporting and TCEQ records, since 2024, at least 38 data centers across Texas have received minor permits to operate these power sources. As a result, Texas regulators have allowed more than 2,100 backup diesel generators across the state.
“Texans are too familiar with the many failures of our state environmental regulator, TCEQ, and we depend on the EPA to help keep our families and communities safe,” said Cyrus Reed, Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter legislative & conservation director. “This proposal would take away our right to tell TCEQ and the EPA exactly why we are concerned about pollution sources like concrete batch plants, data centers, and their energy generators that are drinking our water, invading our neighborhoods, and polluting our air.
SOURCE Sierra Club
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