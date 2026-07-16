Philip Riley
July 16, 2026
Philip Riley passed away on July 12, 2026 while he was in the hospital. Philip was born March 29, 1960. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Estelle Riley. He leaves behind a sister, Debra Kimberlin, and brother-in-law Glenn, three brothers, Waylon, Clifton and James all of Irving, nephew Preston Kimberlin and wife of Little Elm, niece Stacie Ridens of Baytown, nephew Wesley Riley of Ft. Worth, niece Amanda Parton of Sevierville, TN, and several grand-nieces and nephews. Also, cousins and friends. He's gone but not forgotten.
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