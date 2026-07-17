Pet of the week
July 17, 2026
Pet of the week is Bear, a 3-year-old Labrador mix with a fun-loving personality and a sweet, laid-back side. One of his favorite activities is splashing around in the pool, and he's always happy to entertain himself by tossing his toys in the air.
He's been a wonderful office companion, calm, well-behaved, and not destructive. Bear also appears to be comfortable spending time on his own and has not shown signs of separation anxiety.
While it's unknown whether Bear is fully house-broken, he does keep his kennel very clean, which is often a promising sign.
If you're looking for a playful companion who also knows how to relax and enjoy the quiet moments, Bear could be the perfect addition to your family. If you are interested in Bear please contact DFW Humane Society at adopt@dfwhumane.com or 972-721-7788.
He's been a wonderful office companion, calm, well-behaved, and not destructive. Bear also appears to be comfortable spending time on his own and has not shown signs of separation anxiety.
While it's unknown whether Bear is fully house-broken, he does keep his kennel very clean, which is often a promising sign.
If you're looking for a playful companion who also knows how to relax and enjoy the quiet moments, Bear could be the perfect addition to your family. If you are interested in Bear please contact DFW Humane Society at adopt@dfwhumane.com or 972-721-7788.
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