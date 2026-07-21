Pet of the week
July 21, 2026
Pet of the week is Snoopy, and he is every bit as silly and lovable as his namesake. This fun-filled pup brings joy wherever he goes, whether he's bouncing around looking for a playmate or nudging your hand for a little extra affection. There's never a dull moment with Snoopy nearby, and he'll happily keep you entertained with his goofy charm. But even the most playful pups need their rest, and Snoopy is a champion napper when the time comes. After a good snooze, he's right back at it, ready for more fun, cuddles, and companionship. Snoopy is eager to find a home where he can thrive. If you are interested in adopting him please reach out to Tri-City Animal Shelter at 972-293-7387 or tricities@cedarhilltx.com.
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