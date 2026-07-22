Aris Preston earns North Texas O.P.E.R.A.T.E. Scholarship
July 22, 2026
Duncanville--Positive Athlete has announced Aris Preston of Duncanville High School and Kinsey Geasland of Keller Central High School as the 2026 North Texas O.P.E.R.A.T.E. Scholarship recipients, recognizing them as the two student-athletes who most fully embody the O.P.E.R.A.T.E. characteristics out of all North Texas award winners from this year's program.
These two student-athletes stood apart not simply for athletic achievement, but for the way they consistently lead others through character, resilience, service, and impact within their schools and communities.
The O.P.E.R.A.T.E. Scholarship is rooted in the seven defining values that guide Positive Athlete:
- Optimistic
- Puts Team First
- Encouraging
- Respectful
- Admits Imperfections
- True Heart for Others
- Embraces Service.
"These student-athletes represent exactly why Positive Athlete exists," Jeremy Lukas said. "Their stories remind us that true leadership is not measured only by wins, rankings, or recognition, but by resilience, character, service, and the way they continue showing up for others through every challenge life throws at them."
Over 1,000 nominations from coaches, principals, athletic directors, teachers, and parents were submitted for the Positive Athlete program in North Texas, representing 307 different public and private high schools (equivalent to around 62% of all high schools in the greater North Texas region). Nominations covered 37 sports across the sporting spectrum. These nominations celebrated students not only for their athletic performance but for living out Positive Athlete's core values.
About the Winners
Aris Preston – Duncanville High School
Aris Preston of Duncanville High School was selected as an O.P.E.R.A.T.E. Scholarship recipient for the way he consistently leads through service, humility, and accountability both on and off the field.
Ranked 49th in a graduating class of 954 students while completing dual credit coursework toward his associate degree, Aris helped lead Duncanville's nationally respected football program to a Texas State Championship runner-up finish as the team's starting center.
Beyond athletics, he serves his community through organizations including Concord Church, Meals on Wheels, Feed the City, Youth World, and Brother Bill's Helping Hands, while also holding leadership roles through National Honor Society and Jack and Jill of America.
Through academics, athletics, mentorship, and service, Aris has built a reputation as someone teammates, classmates, and community members can consistently depend on.
Kinsey Geasland – Keller Central High School
Kinsey Geasland of Keller Central High School was selected as an O.P.E.R.A.T.E. Scholarship recipient for the way she continuously creates opportunities for inclusion, encouragement, and belonging within her school and community.
An Offensive MVP, First Team All-District selection, and Keller Central's single-season scoring record holder as a junior, Kinsey has excelled athletically while maintaining a 3.90 GPA and remaining active in National Honor Society, TAFE, and the iTeach program.
Beyond soccer, she has spent nearly a decade volunteering with Special Olympics athletes while creating impactful initiatives including "Walk, Run, Push," which raised more than $15,000 for Keller Special Olympics, and "Kinsey's Kidz Kamp," a summer sports camp designed specifically for children with disabilities.
Through leadership, advocacy, and service, Kinsey has become known for helping others feel seen, valued, and included.
Awards Experience
The scholarship winners will be formally recognized during the Positive Athlete North Texas Awards Experience in late June 2026, alongside other North Texas award winners, coaches, athletic directors, and community members. More details on the event date and venue will be announced soon.
Nominations will reopen in September for the 2026-27 school year. For more information, visit www.PositiveAthlete.org.
SOURCE Duncanville ISD
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!