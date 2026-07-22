DeSoto ISD to celebrate ribbon cutting for Sharon R. Sternes Collegiate Academy
July 22, 2026
DeSoto Independent School District is inviting students, families, alumni, staff and community members to celebrate a historic milestone as the district officially dedicates Sharon R. Sternes Collegiate Academy, formerly known as Early College High School.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2026, in the Sharon R. Sternes Collegiate Academy gymnasium, located on the former DeSoto High School Freshman Campus.
The celebration marks the official renaming of the campus, approved by the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees during its Feb. 21, 2025, meeting. The new name recognizes Sharon R. Sternes' enduring commitment to public education and her lasting impact on generations of DeSoto ISD students, educators and families.
The event represents more than a ceremonial dedication. It reflects the district's commitment to preserving its rich history while celebrating the individuals whose leadership, service and dedication have helped shape the tradition of excellence that defines DeSoto ISD.
Guests will hear remarks from district leaders, community members and invited guests before participating in the official ribbon cutting and campus dedication ceremony.
DeSoto ISD encourages the entire Eagle community to attend this special event as the district honors a remarkable legacy while celebrating the future of a campus dedicated to preparing students for success in college, careers and beyond.
Event Details
What: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Sharon R. Sternes Collegiate Academy
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2026
Where: Sharon R. Sternes Collegiate Academy Gymnasium
Former DeSoto High School Freshman Campus Community members interested in learning more about the district's school naming and renaming process can visit the DeSoto ISD website for additional information.
SOURCE DeSoto ISD
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