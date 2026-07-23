STAR Transit Celebrates Rider Appreciation Week July 27 – August 1
July 23, 2026
Terrell — STAR Transit is kicking off its annual Rider Appreciation Week, running Monday, July 27 through Saturday, August 1.
In celebration throughout the week, STAR Transit’s Rider Appreciation Squad will board vehicles across the service area, surprising unsuspecting riders with giveaways to show
appreciation for their continued support.
“Our riders are the reason we do this work,” says Tommy Henricks, STAR Transit’s executive director. “Rider Appreciation Week is a small way of saying thank you for the
trust they place in us.”
“I always enjoy watching our Rider Appreciation Squad surprise someone on their commute,” said Kim Britton, STAR Transit’s deputy executive director. “We want all our
riders to know how much they mean to us.”
Riders across Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Balch Springs, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Hutchins, Lancaster, Mesquite, Seagoville, and Wilmer are eligible for the
Rider Appreciation Week promotion.
Get Social!
Riders are encouraged to join the fun by sharing selfies on social media throughout the week using the hashtag #STAppreciatesMe. STAR Transit will also feature photos on its
Facebook (facebook.com/startransit) and Instagram (instagram.com/startransit_official) pages.
About STAR Transit. Founded in 1988, STAR Transit is the fourth-largest transit agency in the North Central Texas region—and the largest, not funded by sales tax. As a political
subdivision of the State of Texas, STAR Transit provides over 235,000 rides annually using a fleet of 55 ADA-compliant vehicles. Revenue is generated through federal and state grants, along with local partnerships with cities, counties, and businesses. STAR Transit offers safe, affordable, and reliable transportation to the general public, seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities—providing access to jobs, healthcare, personal services, retail, entertainment, and more.
With over 80 employees, the agency is headquartered in Terrell, TX. For more information, visit www.STARtransit.org or call 877-631-5278.
SOURCE: STAR Transit
In celebration throughout the week, STAR Transit’s Rider Appreciation Squad will board vehicles across the service area, surprising unsuspecting riders with giveaways to show
appreciation for their continued support.
“Our riders are the reason we do this work,” says Tommy Henricks, STAR Transit’s executive director. “Rider Appreciation Week is a small way of saying thank you for the
trust they place in us.”
“I always enjoy watching our Rider Appreciation Squad surprise someone on their commute,” said Kim Britton, STAR Transit’s deputy executive director. “We want all our
riders to know how much they mean to us.”
Riders across Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Balch Springs, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Hutchins, Lancaster, Mesquite, Seagoville, and Wilmer are eligible for the
Rider Appreciation Week promotion.
Get Social!
Riders are encouraged to join the fun by sharing selfies on social media throughout the week using the hashtag #STAppreciatesMe. STAR Transit will also feature photos on its
Facebook (facebook.com/startransit) and Instagram (instagram.com/startransit_official) pages.
About STAR Transit. Founded in 1988, STAR Transit is the fourth-largest transit agency in the North Central Texas region—and the largest, not funded by sales tax. As a political
subdivision of the State of Texas, STAR Transit provides over 235,000 rides annually using a fleet of 55 ADA-compliant vehicles. Revenue is generated through federal and state grants, along with local partnerships with cities, counties, and businesses. STAR Transit offers safe, affordable, and reliable transportation to the general public, seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities—providing access to jobs, healthcare, personal services, retail, entertainment, and more.
With over 80 employees, the agency is headquartered in Terrell, TX. For more information, visit www.STARtransit.org or call 877-631-5278.
SOURCE: STAR Transit
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