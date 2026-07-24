Fire department contains apartment blaze
July 24, 2026
Irving—Irving firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex at 709 W. Rochelle Road on July 18, arriving within two minutes of the 3:30 p.m. call.
The first crew on scene at 3:32 p.m. reported light smoke coming from apartment No. 1179. Firefighters used an offensive strategy, entering the building to attack the fire directly, and had it under control by 3:42 p.m. just 10 minutes after arrival.
Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen. No injuries or fatalities were reported.
SOURCE: Irving Fire Department
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