DeSoto ISD to host two-day enrollment fair
July 24, 2026
DeSoto ISD is inviting families to kick off the new school year by attending the district's 2026-27 Enrollment Fair, a two-day event designed to make the enrollment process convenient, efficient and family-friendly.
The Enrollment Fair will be held Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1, at the DeSoto High School Freshman Campus Gymnasium and Cafeteria. Families will have access to district staff who can assist with every step of the enrollment process, helping scholars prepare for a successful start to the 2026-27 school year.
To help streamline the process, families are encouraged to complete their online registration before attending the Enrollment Fair, if possible. Completing registration in advance and bringing all required enrollment documents can help reduce wait times and ensure families are prepared when they arrive.
The event will feature multiple enrollment stations to guide families through the registration process, including:
- Welcome and check-in
- Online enrollment assistance
- Immunization verification
- Prekindergarten and elementary enrollment support
- Middle and high school enrollment verification
- Enrollment document review and application assistance.
District staff will also be available to answer questions, verify required documentation and assist families with completing online enrollment if needed.
Event Schedule
Friday, July 31
- 9 to 11 a.m.
- 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
- 9 a.m. to noon
At DeSoto ISD, preparing scholars for success begins before the first bell rings. The Enrollment Fair reflects the district's commitment to partnering with families and ensuring every scholar has access to the resources needed to thrive in a supportive, high-quality learning environment.
SOURCE DeSoto ISD
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