Pet of the week
July 31, 2026
The pet of the week is Everest, a 3-year-old Husky mix with a big heart and an even bigger love for treats. This smart girl already knows sit, and once she spots a snack, she'll keep her eyes locked on you like you're the most important person in the world. She's very treat-motivated, which makes training fun and rewarding. She loves belly rubs and will happily flop over for more. With her sweet nature and eager-to-please personality, she's the kind of dog who quickly wins people over. For more info on Everest please reach out to the Tri-City Animal Shelter at tricities@cedarhilltx.com or call 972-293-7387.